Joint action on joints

The Maine Legislature last week took an important step to tackle issues not addressed and questions arising from the Marijuana Legalization Act narrowly approved by voters Nov. 8.

The House and Senate approved the creation of a 17-member, ad hoc, joint select Committee on Marijuana Legalization. Made up of legislators from six standing committees, the panel’s charge is to hold work sessions and public sessions to resolve, in measured and thorough fashion, questions the ballot initiative failed to anticipate.

These questions include foggy wording regarding possession of recreational pot by children, marijuana intoxication in the workplace and driving while stoned. The initiated law authorizes the personal consumption of recreational marijuana in “nonpublic places” but neglects to define the difference between a public place and a nonpublic place.

Nor are the penalties spelled out for violations of the various provisions within the law. A ban is not much of a ban if the penalty is a mystery. Speaking of mysteries, the law doesn’t clearly state which form of marijuana we’re allowed to possess. Is it 2½ ounces of that leafy kind that looks a little like garden basil or one of the super-powerful resins or oil extractions?

We commend the Legislature for creating this working committee and for its support of Ellsworth Rep. Louie Luchini’s bill calling for an extra three months to be tacked onto the initiated bill’s nine-month study interval. If ever a law called for sober consideration, the recreational pot measure goes right to the top. Making the necessary legislative adjustments before the law is implemented is infinitely wiser than making fixes after it’s off and running. For the same reason airplanes undergo maintenance while in the hangar rather than in the air, the marijuana law needs to be tuned up in Augusta at the Statehouse before it becomes a readily available retail product on the street.