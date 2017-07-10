An insulting, despicable act

Dear Editor:

The Ellsworth Fire Department lost one of our retired brothers on July 3. Gary Beal has answered his last call. On July Fourth, I purchased a pot of red geraniums, which is the traditional plant of our memorial offerings, and set it in the front doorway to Beal’s Jewelry Store on Main Street to honor a family that gave decades of service to this city. I included a small Fire Department flag, “Loyal to Our Duty.” I felt good for doing it. Less than an hour and a half later, I again went up Main Street and found that someone had removed the flag, ripped the flag off the pole, threw the pole into the street and stole the flag. I haven’t had this much rage in my heart for more than 50 years. For whatever reason, this person has singlehandedly insulted the brotherhood and the memory of our deceased brothers. I am so angry I could eat nails.

Capt. Gary Fortier, Retired

Ellsworth