How we communicate

Ten years ago this month, Apple introduced to the world the very first iPhone at the Mac-World Convention. A multi-touch screen device with a virtual keyboard that could take photos, play music, surf the web, text messages and occasionally place a cell-phone call, the first “Smartphone” has forever altered how we interact with each other.

The first generation iPhone went on sale in the United States in June of 2007. It had a 2.0-megapixel camera, which in itself outclassed many of the existing small cameras available to consumers. Not only did the iPhone immediately change how we interacted, it also changed how we took photos. Look at any seminal moment today and smartphones dominate the picture-taking and the recording of history.

In less than four years, Apple had sold over 100 million iPhones worldwide, instantly making the Research-in-Motion Blackberry — the previous technology leader — largely irrelevant. In 2016, Apple sold over 200 million iPhones for just that year — and the iPhone isn’t even the top-selling phone on the planet. Yes, we engage very differently now.

The first cumbersome handheld mobile phone (not radiophone) reached consumers in 1973, with digital devices following 18 years later. We must wonder what comes next. The iPhone is up to its 10th generation model. The camera is now producing exquisite quality photos with a 12.0-megapixel lens, while the rest of the smartphone’s portfolio also continues to expand.

Even in pursuit of the “better mousetrap” philosophy, we must wonder what technology will render next. Virtual thought communication? Navigational implants? And as these changes occur, will our interaction with each other improve beyond the immediacy, or become even less personal?

For sure, Alexander Graham Bell would be amazed.