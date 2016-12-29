Holiday fun in Blue Hill

Dear Editor:

The Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and the Blue Hill Heritage Trust would like to thank everyone who participated in the annual tree lighting and helped to make it a big success. The evening was filled with music, laughter, fun and Santa!

To El El Frijoles, Dunkin’ Donuts, Girl Scout Troop 251 and Cub Scout Pack 97, who joined Blue Hill Heritage Trust for the indoor craft making and treats in the Town Hall. To those who helped to keep us warm outside with soup provided by the Blue Hill Co-op, hot chocolate by Girl Scout Troop 251, the Blue Hill YMCA for the fun Ugly Sweater Dancercise that kept us moving, and Planet Pan and BHCS musicians who provided the great music all evening long. To the businesses who hosted special events in their shops like the Blue Hill Historical Society, Blue Hill Congregational Church, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Sara Sara’s, Fairwinds Black Dinah, the Blue Hill Public Library and The Weekly Packet. To the selectmen and the employees of Town Hall for their cooperation and help, and to the Blue Hill Fire Department for helping Santa arrive in style!

Lastly, a very big thank you goes out to Sandy and John Rossomondo for donating and Annette and Joe Candage for helping cut down the beautiful tree for this fantastic event, and to the children from the Peninsula who helped decorate it. This was a true community effort and we look forward to making this event bigger and better each year.

Wishing everyone very happy holidays and a happy new year!

Lori Sitzabee, Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce

Chrissy Allen, Blue Hill Heritage Trust