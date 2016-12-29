Fake news in post-truth America

Which of the following news stories are true?

Barack Obama is a Muslim born outside the USA.

Hillary Clinton oversaw a child sex ring at a pizza joint in Washington, C.

Melania Trump, wife of the President-elect, posed in the nude.

Twelve or more women have accused the President-elect of groping them.

Obama is the founder of ISIS.

Trump is the most untruthful Presidential candidate in modern history.

Pope Francis forbade Catholics to vote for Hillary Clinton.

If you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally, Donald Trump won the popular vote.

The Obamas are buying a vacation home in Dubai.

Megan Kelly of Fox News was fired because she endorsed Hilary Clinton.

If you believe that stories 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are true, then you likely supported Donald Trump for the presidency or watch Fox News regularly or enjoy visiting fake news websites like WhatDoesItMean.com. If you believed stories 3, 4 and 6 are true then you most likely are a well-informed citizen (or a savvy guesser). Or, “Faced with so much conflicting information,” writes Michael Lynch in the New York Times, you may be one of the “many people [who] are prone to think that everything is biased, everything conflicts, that there is no way to get out of the Library of Babel we find ourselves in, so why try?”

Alas, we are living in a post-truth era now, recognized most recently by the Oxford Dictionary as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” In brief, facts be damned if they conflict with one’s outlook, opinion or world-view. More concretely, it may well mean that Trump supporters could care less, according to PolitiFact, a fact-checking organization, that 70 percent of candidate Trump’s so-called “factual statements” were mostly false, false or “pants on fire” untruth.

And this man will soon be President. Yes, cynics love to say “all politicians are liars,” so either his supporters gave candidate Trump a pass on his many untruths (e.g., stories 1, 5 and 8 above) because he is not a conventional politician, or simply accepted Trump’s “facts” because they accord with what they long suspected and are elated that a prominent public figure or “news agency” would substantiate their false views.

But then we also have, for instance, a non-politician, former Gen. Michael Flynn, whom Trump has named as his national security adviser, who has falsely alleged that President Obama is a “jihadi” [sic] who has laundered money for Muslim terrorists. He has further alleged that a “fear of Muslims is rational.” How can we trust, then, the person most responsible for advising the next President about the facts of world politics if he dwells in a post-truth world?

Regardless, Trump supporters seemingly bought into fake news, whether it is spread by a Macedonian teenager (self-confessed author of question No. 7 above) or by the President-elect himself (reminder: author of “stories” 1, 5 and 8 above).

Here is the rub: even if supporters gave candidate Trump a pass on telling lies, once he is President his supporters will have to face the constitutional reality that some lies are impeachable offenses. Nixon’s lies about the secret bombing of Cambodia and Bill Clinton’s lies about Monica Lewinsky tell us that much. What they do not tell us, however, is how so many Americans in all three cases — Trump, Nixon, and Clinton — could willingly suspended disbelief. Alas, in post-truth America liars are given a pass.

Roger Bowen is president emeritus of the State University of New York at New Paltz and lives and works in Prospect Harbor.