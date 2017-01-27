Energy costs up, but stable

Data from the Governor’s Energy Office and the U.S. Energy Information Agency point to rising gasoline and heating oil costs nationally and locally that will exact an increase on Maine households this heating season compared to last year’s low price levels.

This data also shows that 2013 saw one of the most expensive heating oil and gasoline price levels in recent history, while 2015 was one of the least expensive, with 2016’s fuel prices moderating upward. The average price of gasoline paid nationally in 2016 was $2.27 per gallon. Over 187 billion gallons of gasoline was consumed — about the same level as the previous year. These sources predict that gasoline will average $2.49 per gallon in 2017, while diesel will average $2.71 per gallon nationally.

In Hancock County, 61.5 percent of homeowners used heating oil as their primary heating source. Kennebec County used the most per capita, 72 percent, while Franklin County the least — 57 percent. Conservation efforts, and some shifts to alternative fuels, have resulted in a gradual change in the mix of fuels being used. Wood, propane and electric heat pumps pick away at the once dominant use of oil. But with a large inventory of older residences throughout the state, that change will continue to take some time and money.

The ongoing effort by OPEC to increase world oil prices by convincing members to limit their oil production has had an impact. Oil currently is $53 per barrel, $14 higher than last year’s low. But the proliferation of fracking wells in West Texas, as well as increased overall production of American crude oil, has offset OPEC’s planned shortage.

Inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports suggests a steady surplus of oil on the world stage, hence a stabilized world market. This is encouraging news with respect to our local gasoline and fuel oil costs, while at the same time providing needed economic help for developing nations.