Under the influence and undetected

Maine voters have approved, by a narrow margin, the legal sale and personal consumption of marijuana — even if federal law has not. Communities all over Maine now are wrestling with moratoriums on the sale of marijuana in their towns. Their deliberations indicate how narrow that margin was. Clearly, many citizens feel the vote for legalization did not represent their views on the subject.

Meanwhile, police departments statewide are working to determine how they are going to protect the driving public from marijuana users who errantly operate motor vehicles. Unlike drunk driving, which can be identified through tests of consumption and impairment, there is no scientific roadside or station house test to detect marijuana impairment. Only a blood test can reliably indicate a level of use that would affect judgment and one’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.

With drunken driving deaths on the decline locally and nationally for well over a decade, motoring deaths have now started to increase due to “distracted driving.” But in Colorado and Washington State, where marijuana is now legally available, traffic deaths are climbing at a faster rate due to increased operating under the influence of marijuana, according to police.

How will we have benefited after working to reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths for decades? Now these numbers are on the rise because people can’t leave their phones alone and can’t stay home when they’re stoned. Trading one impairment for another largely undetected (unless there is admission) impairment shows the lack of thought and analysis that might have brought about a different vote on the question of legalizing marijuana use in Maine.

Marijuana proponents soft-pedaled the issue of driver impairment. Yet, it will be inevitable that young people, and marijuana users in general will drive and treat this responsibility as just another function they can handle — impaired or not. The costs to others will outweigh the freedom that users enjoy.