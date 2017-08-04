Where there’s smoke there’s trouble

Tobacco use probably started 8,000 years ago as Native Americans here and south of the equator smoked or chewed the wild plant. By 1556, written documents described the widespread use of tobacco by English and French fishermen and the smoke “emanating from users’ nostrils.”

By 1950, tobacco use in America was widely accepted. Politicians, movie stars, celebrities and professional athletes were featured in cigarette advertising. Cigarette marketing went so far as to maintain that smoking was good for one’s health and a fine way to stay trim. The populace embraced the notion that they, too, would look good and feel better with a cigarette.

But medical studies were concluding that tobacco use was harmful and carried significant health risks. In 1965, Congress required that all cigarette packages carry a health warning. Five years later, all cigarette advertising on TV and radio was banned. The tide for tobacco use started to turn.

Thus it was disappointing last week when Governor Paul LePage vetoed a bill to raise the legal age for buying tobacco from 18 to 21. He said the bill was an attempt at “social engineering” and amounted to an insult to those who are old enough “to strap a gun to their shoulder and go fight a war.”

If that is the case, why has the Governor not proposed lowering to 18 the legal age for buying alcohol? Old enough for war, old enough for beer, right?

The tobacco industry’s own research has shown that hooking teenagers is the surest way to cultivate a lifetime smoker — however compromised and shortened that lifetime might be. Today, more than one in five Americans still use tobacco despite the demonstrated connection between smoking and lung cancer, heart disease and high blood pressure. Last year, 480,000 people died from tobacco use and the side effects of the compounds in cigarettes and other tobacco products. That is 14 times the number of Americans killed in auto accidents.

Speaking of auto fatalities, how insulted should we adults feel at being legally required to wear seat belts? That 1960s law may be another example of congressional overreach, but the countless lives saved and crippling injuries avoided have taken the sting out of that particular exercise in social engineering.

Education would seem the common sense approach if legislative action and the specter of government intrusion are so objectionable. But the death toll numbers and the health care costs indicate that another strategy needs to be employed. The Legislature should overturn the Governor’s veto.