The rest of the story

After much ado and drama, including a brief and not-so-painful shutdown, the 2018-19 biennial budget was adopted by the House and Senate and signed into law by Governor LePage at dawn on the Fourth of July. The fireworks were over.

Much of the news coverage focused on initiatives included in the two-year funding package. Less attention was devoted to the measures that were negotiated out of the compromise budget bill. In many instances, what was undone is as important as what was done. A few examples:

Revenue sharing to municipalities was a candidate for a permanent reduction. Under the initial proposal, the amount of state sales and income tax revenue distributed to towns and cities would have been permanently cut to 2 percent. Though revenue sharing has undergone a reduction, state law now is on course restore the program to 5 percent. Good news for the towns.

The new budget excludes proposed changes to the General Assistance program that would have made assistance to certain non-U.S. citizens ineligible for state reimbursement. This budget also did away with the Governor’s proposed limitations on who would be eligible for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Not an easy call, but LePage’s original proposal was too sweeping and, frankly, uncharitable.

The proposed increase in the lodging tax rate from the current 9 percent to 10.5 percent, which evolved from no big deal to a major poison bill and helped precipitate the shutdown, was dropped. This one is a puzzler: the increase would be borne largely by tourists. While soaking our guests is inhospitable and short-sighted, 1.5 percent would not have been burdensome.

Repealed in a spirit of compromise was the damaged-from-the-start citizen initiative stipulating a 3 percent surcharge on the portion of taxable incomes in excess of $200,000. The proceeds were to go toward funding K-12 education. In its place, lawmakers agreed on an additional $162 million for K-12 education over the biennium. Like they said: a compromise. Applause.

One of the more promising initiatives that was voted in — not out — was an amendment to the formula that previously included funding for 50 percent of the costs of school system administration (read: superintendents) in the calculation of the state’s share of K-12 education. Going forward, school systems now have an incentive to either regionalize or improve outcomes. The state share of administrative costs will be calculated on a per-pupil basis, with an incrementally increasing portion of state support going to regionalized administrative services. Starting with fiscal year 2021, only school administrative units that have consolidated administrative services or are identified as high-performing, efficient school administrative units will be eligible for system administration money from the state. Good move. How does it differ from Governor Baldacci’s ham-handed push for school consolidation in 2009? It comes from both chambers and both sides of the aisle, not at the point of the Governor’s budget sword.

The one sour — if perennial — note is that the official estimates of General Purpose Aid to education in Maine’s cities and towns will not be released until July 21. We understand that the state Department of Education is working to ensure that the amount posted for each school administrative unit is accurate. The trouble is, most Maine municipalities, of necessity, already have worked estimates of state aid to education into their budgets. The new school year starts next month and superintendents and finance directors have had to make the budgetary equivalent of an instrument landing — as they do each year — in order to go forward. Though this quasi-scientific prediction has become an annual ritual, the Department of Education last week sent out a memo that falls far short of understanding the issue: “It has come to our attention [the memo reads in part] that other organizations have attempted to predict the amount of increase for each School Administrative Unit. We caution you that these may not be accurate as they likely do not account for the formula changes that were enacted in Ch. 284. Only department-issued amounts, which will be available … when they are ready, should be used for budgeting purposes … Please be assured that the Department is acutely aware of the need for updated information as soon as possible, and appreciates the difficulty that the delayed enactment of the state’s biennial budget has created on the local budgeting process for schools and municipalities. Our staff is committed to working as quickly as possible to provide you with the accurate information you need to finalize your budget.”

All well and good — except that most of the municipal and school the budgets already have been adopted. The Legislature that finds a way to settle school funding in a timelier manner so that administrators aren’t flying blind will have performed a heroic service.