Did Rosen jump or was he pushed?

The abrupt resignation of Richard Rosen from his post as commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services astonished and saddened lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The news was astonishing because Rosen’s sudden departure came at the 11th hour of tense negotiations on the state biennial budget. To resign at the very moment his calm, measured presence was most needed was uncharacteristic in the extreme. His withdrawal was so unlike him that senators and representatives wanted to know if Rosen’s action was voluntary.

Besides being surprised, Democrats and Republicans in Augusta were saddened because they have come to rely on this competent, conscientious public servant to help keep the budget-building process on track. So great was the bipartisan respect that the Maine Senate passed a resolution honoring Rosen only days after he stepped down.

Governor LePage, hardly one to spread oil on troubled waters, already had exercised his brand of diplomacy in urging the budget process forward. He said of the Legislature: “This is the laziest bunch I have ever seen in my life in this Legislature … They are not doing any work. In some cases it’s because they don’t know what to do. … I’m really ashamed to be a part of this government.”

It’s a pity that neither the Governor, who issued a terse press release announcing Rosen’s resignation, nor Rosen himself have provided any information explaining this most inexplicable development.

The full story eventually will come out. It is our belief that when the facts are brought forward, Richard Rosen’s reputation as an informed, prudent advocate for the best interests of all Maine residents will be undiminished.