A new police chief

After a period of rapid changes at the helm of the Ellsworth Police Department — five top cops in three years — it would appear that the Ellsworth city manager has selected the best candidates for the chief’s role right from within its own department.

Glenn Moshier, a 13-year veteran of the department, has been tapped for the top spot. Urged on by Moshier’s peers — 23 officers and dispatchers signed a letter backing Moshier’s elevation to chief — the city manager’s search committee decided it need look no further. Asking for “stability and respect,” these city employees obviously recognized traits in their new chief that would benefit not only them, but the community they all serve.

Moshier’s ascension up the ladder while in Ellsworth is evidence of his abilities as a police officer. He was promoted from patrol officer to sergeant after just four years, and then to captain last year, and now chief. Clearly, being the “local guy” and having familiarity with the community at large (including other law enforcement resources) gave Moshier greater credence when the discussion occurred after the most recent chief’s sudden departure. Acting as interim chief for two months, Moshier affirmed that opinion.

An effective leader must display numerous strengths. The leader must establish and pursue a vision that the group can actively pursue. The group must be motivated and inspired to pursue mutual goals. And the leader needs to be a coach who creates in his or her team the capacity to strive for success. Moshier has expressed these ambitions.

A successful police chief is not unlike any modern businessperson, serving multiple “customers”: citizens and taxpayers, city councilors and businesses. As head of the police department, he has the additional responsibility of keeping residents safe. The face of all local law enforcement should be one of earnest seriousness, however it never hurts to have the radiant smile and confidence displayed by Moshier’s photos on these pages. Mainers want to know they have great protection when they need it, but they also want their police to reflect the hometown feel and humility of a local community.

“Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it,” Dwight Eisenhower once said. Congratulations to the new chief. Godspeed to you and your department.