You make us proud, Senator Collins

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has once again been identified as the most bipartisan member of the United States Senate — a feat of courage, vision and diplomacy that brings honor to Maine.

The designation by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s public policy school is the second in a row for the senator from Caribou. Collins again finished on top of the index that tracks how often members of Congress sponsor and co-sponsor bills in league with members of the opposite political party.

The designation — let’s call it what it is: an honor — comes at a most unharmonious interval in the political life of the nation. Especially in the Senate, with outlandish and unhelpful threats and denunciations from Mitch McConnell on one side and Chuck Schumer on the other, the polarization has been corrosive. Most of the time, when one or the other reaches across the aisle, it’s to take a poke at his adversary.

Sen. Collins honors both her home state and the legacy of former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, who also was named most bipartisan by the center and the university. Both preferred standing on principle to grandstanding.

In this precarious era, with each news cycle more alarming than the last, politicians pay lip service to the notion of “working together for the good of the country.” Very, very few do more than talk about the idea. Any who would like to see how it’s done should study the example set by Susan Collins.