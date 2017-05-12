History without the jail

Ellsworth became a town in 1800, thirty-seven years after the first settlers made camp on the Union River in the area just below the existing bridge in the downtown. The first schooner rode the tide out the river in 1773, carrying pine shingles far and wide.

Over 200 years later, in 1978, a volunteer group formed the Ellsworth Historical Society and two years after that worked with the Ellsworth Historical Preservation Commission to save the former county jail from demolition. Since that time, the jail has been the focus of the Ellsworth Historical Society’s efforts.

Relying on a small core group of passionate supporters, the Ellsworth Historical Society lacks the financial and personnel assets that often benefit other museum organizations. Lacking the money to maintain and restore the sagging brick structure, and without the space that could expand historic presentations and preserve more of Ellsworth’s extensive history, the Historical Society faces major challenges. These good-hearted volunteers are burdened with a failing edifice built in 1886 that will never cease to need expensive maintenance. With so much focus on facility repairs, the former jail will tax the small Historical Society’s few resources and distract members and volunteers from the preservation and marketing of the recently acquired Chamberlain House (the Whitney home) on State Street.

Consultant Amy Cole, who addressed the society last January, observed that the “old jail” is in an advanced state of deterioration” and priced necessary repairs at $500,000.

With a short visitor season, literally a few summer days in July and August, as well as little local support, it is tempting to suggest that an alternative plan might be more advantageous.

The elephant at the lawn party is the vibrant Woodlawn Museum. While not suggesting each has a comparable fan base, it is unmistakable that preserving local history is a common goal for each organization. Perhaps there is some middle ground that the two organizations can find to capitalize on existing resources and preserve all of the best historical photographs, significant artifacts and treasures from early Ellsworth.

Lacking a white knight with oodles of benefactor resources (money!), the jail’s time as the primary display for the Ellsworth Historical Society might have passed. Spending more money on a limited resource structure such as the old jail, with limited visitor interest and a compromised (squeezed) position in the current county jail/county courthouse/library complex, seems like a historical pursuit lacking perspective. Ellsworth’s history is so much more than the jail and all of the stories need a special place, a modern home that is more interactive, more inviting and more appealing to a public that lacks the lessons of history.

Time marches on. We urge the Historical Society to consider alternatives so that it can continue its worthy efforts to preserve Ellsworth’s history for now and future generations.