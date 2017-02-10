Grandma’s money is gone

For baby-boomers working toward or thinking about retiring, this is becoming a more common refrain as senior theft and identity theft are ensnaring millions of this country’s most vulnerable citizens. If you aren’t prepared, if your parents are not protected, you too could become a victim.

More trusting than many of us, our seniors are being exploited in record numbers by phone scammers, identity thieves and general fraud. The Department of Justice’s data bank states that 2.6 million seniors suffered identity theft in 2014, with thousands more the victims of internet and phone scams that literally robbed these people of their life savings. Over 7 percent of America’s population suffered some kind of identity theft in 2014.

Current scams include persistent phone calls from the IRS, claiming tax violations that must be paid immediately or you will be arrested. The IRS will never call you; it contacts its customers the old fashioned way — by mail. Another primary scam is pretending to be Microsoft and “we are here to help you fix your computer or your email.” Microsoft doesn’t call anyone either, nor do they answer your calls. But that’s another kind of scam.

For elderly citizens accustomed to corresponding by cards and letters rather than texting and Snapchatting, and believing that no one would take advantage of them, these acts are just despicable. And they are occurring with growing frequency, every day. Ask many a retiree how many unsolicited phone calls they get each week, from unknown sources, and you’ll be stunned.

The signs of trouble include unusual or large withdrawals from bank accounts, unexplained purchases, “new” phone friends, or mail from new banks, credit cards or other institutions that could suggest identity theft has already occurred.

The antidote: education. Have the discussion at home, with your parents, now. Discuss the possible scenarios for fraud, plan for tomorrow, and get a power of attorney arrangement in place before fraud has ravaged a family member.

The government has some educational tools, like stopfraud.gov, but if your mother, father, grandmother or grandfather has been coerced into wiring thousands of dollars to some foreign account number when they go shopping at Shaw’s, Hannaford and Walmart, there is nothing anyone can do to get their money back.

The proliferation of technology has greatly enhanced facets of our lives. Technology also has made fraud, identity theft and internet scams a lucrative endeavor for far too many criminals. Our public policies lag far behind these crimes; few states have any laws to help victims. And the DOJ can’t possibly handle the deluge of claims. For those citizens not dealing with a family fraud case, you very well could be soon and being prepared now will save untold misery later.

The Downeast Senior College will feature Ellsworth Detective Dotty Small at City Hall on March 7 to discuss avoiding these intrusions into your financial security. Given the relative age of our local population, and the ever-increasing preponderance of local fraud cases, she should be meeting with a packed house of seniors ready to equip themselves for a difficult battle.