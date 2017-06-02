The get out of jail card

There is barely any segment of our society that hasn’t been impacted or altered in this century, as technology and computers increasingly change our lives. Along with different perspectives about various aspects of life, as well as the mature analysis of changing how we do many things in our society today, it only makes sense that we also review how we handle prison sentences, who and how offenders become imprisoned, and finally, how we help offenders to re-enter society and not repeat behavior that led to their untimely situation(s).

As with any segment of this equation, cost is now becoming a real factor. Costs to incarcerate, costs to rehabilitate, costs to crime victims and society in general plus the cost to offender families — and we are not just addressing monetary costs.

Maine’s Governor LePage has been an early and frequent advocate for change to the state’s correctional system. He has asked for better physical facilities; he has begged for more drug officers to help deter the supply of the poisons around the state; he has worked to consolidate facilities that warrant more work than reward for the taxpayer; and now the Governor wants to modernize the prison system with conditional commutation orders for low-risk individuals so they can re-enter the workforce and contribute to society.

Proposing a program that incentivizes a structured, successful re-entry into the community, LePage has tasked the Department of Corrections to create an outline of what individuals could be eligible for these commutations, as well as a lengthy list of stringent conditions to monitor, control, and evaluate these individuals so they do not recidivate or put the larger community at any risk.

“These conditional commutations are a part of a system-wide approach to a fiscally responsible corrections department that is committed to transitioning low-risk offenders into jobs and self-sufficiency,” said Governor LePage. The Governor has empowered the Department of Labor to assist employers with the information and resources to make this program a success story.

Given the state’s noted shortfalls for eligible employees in almost every part of the state, we should embrace the new outlook, assist the Governor’s efforts and help offenders succeed in life — to the benefit of us all. A helping hand will pay far more dividends that continuous handouts — or imprisonment.