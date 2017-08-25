From cute to critical

For 18 years, the front page of this newspaper has chronicled weekly the steep rise in our national debt. On Aug. 25, 1999, the debt totaled $5.6 trillion, the equivalent of $20,600 for every man, woman and child in the country. Last week’s American reported a debt of $19.9 trillion. More than tripled in just 18 years, each citizen’s share of the debt is now $61,210.

The national debt is increasing at a rate of approximately $20 billion every week. While we celebrate Labor Day in another 11 days, our debt, in all likelihood, will finally hit the $20 trillion mark, $61,343 for every citizen, $165,851 for every taxpayer.

Eighteen years ago, publication of the national debt on our front page might have been considered quaint. That week’s editorial page explained that “our weekly report is intended to remind us all of the inexorable tick of our national debt clock. We need to be confronted regularly and publicly by this shocking and sobering message of an obligation that, unchecked, will impose an interest burden that eventually will overwhelm us all.”

Since then, every citizen’s share of the debt has tripled.

When was the last time you heard a president, a senator, a House member, a TV talking head or a daily newspaper express consistent concern for the $266 billion the country now pays annually in interest on that debt? The subject is simply too toxic.

Collectively, we all have created this house of cards. But our insatiable appetite for “free” government benefits is catastrophically unsustainable. Will we finally summon the will to finally raise taxes and substantially reduce spending? Or, like Puerto Rico, are we doomed to bankruptcy? Either choice is grim. But embracing the former may be the only alternative to facing the latter.