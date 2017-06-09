Exporting brain power

Late spring in Maine brings revival and new life to our surroundings, and the arrival of summer visitors. It’s also a time to celebrate the maturation of our brightest and best students as they graduate from high schools and colleges statewide. There is cause for optimism and hope, as they move forward to the rest of their lives.

After all the speeches and celebrations, will our young find their path to success through a future here, or will they take their new skills and energy to places outside of Maine?

The Maine “brand” is synonymous with hard work and integrity. Employers in other states want Mainers. A Maine ZIP code on your job application, plus skills from Maine Maritime, Husson, the University and other quality schools, guarantees attention in locales far beyond our borders.

While our graduates are being courted for jobs outside of Maine, there is increasing recognition among high school and community college administrators that many Maine employers also offer well-paying jobs. Many of those jobs not only require hands-on effort but also training in computer technologies.

Whether in construction, machine operators, electricians, welders, carpenters or plumbers, today’s tradesmen and women need additional technology training in order to maximize their earning potential. Such skills also have the added advantage of increasing one’s opportunity to start his or her own business, then hiring and training other Maine youth.

Many among us have been away, deciding for various reasons to return to Maine for a more satisfying life in the slower, but more sensible, lane. Folks from other states and countries also have moved here to embrace Maine’s lifestyle, beauty and quiet.

Maine has much to offer. But we cannot become a state of retirees, served only by those who couldn’t or wouldn’t leave. Our year-round economic vitality depends upon a full mix of all ages, with a reasonable share of our young remaining in Maine to hone their skills, raise their families and own their businesses.

Isn’t it now time for parents and educators, both at the primary and secondary levels, to back off the maxim that everyone needs a four-year college or university degree in order to succeed? Let’s encourage more of our youth to embrace these local, and needed, hands-on employment opportunities. A home-grown skilled trade can be richly rewarding in more than financial ways. And they will have less student debt.