Education report card

A quality education should be the goal for every citizen. Our livelihoods depend on a healthy, sustainable economy propelled by a knowledgeable workforce. As a leading advocacy group states, “At the heart of it all, it’s about our people.”

No one questions the intentions or efforts to make our state’s education system better. However, the results strongly suggest new approaches are imperative.

Data doesn’t lie. It can be manipulated, but the numbers reveal opportunities, successes and goals unrealized. In Maine, the Department of Education’s data shows school enrollment numbers are down — virtually everywhere in Maine, and especially in small rural communities. Yet, per-pupil educational costs escalate steadily.

Reports from the Maine School Management Association indicate rising administrative costs around the state, along with higher average teacher salaries. Average teacher pay rates in Ellsworth, up 7.5 percent, Hancock, up 2.25 percent, and elsewhere also illustrate wide disparities for teacher rates throughout the state, with the average rate in Ellsworth coming to $47,502 per year, while their counterpart in Biddeford makes $55,315 a year. A similar teacher’s average pay in Cape Elizabeth is $67,280 a year — 30 percent more than in Ellsworth. Where would you want to teach?

Data from the Maine Economic Growth Council points out that our extra money spent on education is not improving test results. From the latest 2015 test results, fourth grade reading proficiency scores have not changed since 2007. Maine remains at only 36 percent, seven full percentage points behind the New England average of 43 percent. Maine is in last place in the region.

Eighth grade math proficiency scores are little better. Maine is next to last at 35 percent of students meeting goals — a single percentage point ahead of 10 years ago. Only Rhode Island is worse in New England.

The data is not new. School administrators see it, state education officials see it, and legislators should be seeing it. But do parents see this? Do parents understand their role in helping their children prepare for a complete education? Do they limit screen time? Do they read to their kids? Are they engaged in their kids’ education and providing the necessary support and encouragement to help their children become enthusiastic learners?

Course corrections are needed by all parties in this process. The economic competition consists of other towns, other states and other countries. To maintain the status quo path on learning scores, per-pupil spending, administration costs and classroom sizes is a path to irrelevancy for Maine schools and their students.

A paradigm shift must occur in education. What we have now is not providing the skilled labor force and critical thinkers needed for Maine’s tomorrow.