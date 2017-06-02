Common Sense and the Constitution Prevail

In a unanimous decision recently, the Maine Supreme Court found that the ranked-choice voting referendum marginally passed by voters last fall violates the State’s Constitution. Attorney General Janet Mills, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and several legislators had requested that the State’s highest court weigh in on the topic before election chaos ensued in the next statewide election.

Declaring the ranked-choice voting system unconstitutional, the Supreme Court’s 44-page opinion spelled out several reasons why the voting referendum doesn’t meet necessary legal standards and must be rejected, or, the Constitution amended to allow the process. “The object must always be to “ascertain the will of the people,” the court noted. “Nonetheless, when a statute — including one enacted by citizen initiative — conflicts with a constitutional provision, the Constitution prevails.”

Proponents of the ranked-choice voting system — used statewide nowhere else in the country — advocated for majority results in every election instead of the Maine Constitution’s plurality acceptance for victory in an election. The candidate with the most votes wins in one round of voting, period. The last three Maine Governors — Angus King, John Baldacci, and Paul LePage all won at least one election with a plurality of votes.

Opponents to the referendum are obviously pleased by the Supreme Court’s opinion. House Minority Leader Ken Fredette of Newport told the Portland Press Herald, “It’s a great day for democracy and this decision shines a light on a Maine referendum process that is spinning out of control.” The Governor’s office also weighed in: “the Constitution of the State of Maine is not ambiguous; it clearly states candidates win with a plurality.”

Maine is almost 200-years old. Contested elections have occurred before and will happen again, but the pendulum tends to balance these outcomes. The rush to implement a flawed voting system through a referendum question was undertaken in defiance of common sense and the state Constitution.

It should not have taken the justices of the Maine Supreme Court to figure that out for us.