Citizen referendums haunt the hallways in Augusta

It is summer in Maine, but the state Legislature is still struggling with the aftermath of November. Two of the three citizen referendums approved by voters back on Nov. 8 have bedeviled the legislative budget process and brought Maine to the brink of shutdown.

Burdened all session by the ranked choice voting initiative (RCV), as well as the 3 percent income surtax on high-earners, the Legislature has spent an inordinate amount of time and energy on flawed laws that ultimately led to the budget crises and political acrimony we all have witnessed over the last several weeks. Neither of these proposals ever got much traction in previous legislatures for good reason — they are partisan proposals lacking uniform support. This lack of progress as well as the associated disruptions will have a far-reaching effect on state government.

Proponents of both citizen-passed referendums like to claim that “the will of the people” must be honored. Did the citizens of Maine really understand what mayhem they were creating when they voted for these poorly worded ballot-box proposals, initiatives that have created more turmoil and problems than they have solved? Did the citizens of Maine want thousands of devoted state employees to worry about their jobs while forces beyond their control wrestled with an income tax surcharge that brought the budget process to its knees?

Currently, ranked choice voting advocates are working to push through adoption of their work despite the Maine Supreme Court declaring the act unconstitutional — the position that opponents of the law stated all during last fall’s campaign. That’s OK, proponents say, we can use RCV for federal elections and we’ll make changes to the Constitution along the way, forcing Maine cities and towns to operate two election systems.

Under RCV, all ballots are collected by the Maine State Police and delivered to Augusta where officials will tabulate votes — who knows for how long? — to arrive at majority victors rather than the successful plurality system employed by Maine citizens for 207 years. Local control, the central component of most other Mainers’ citizenship privileges, is completely removed. Elections will cost more and results will take longer as ballot counters determine the algorithms of intended choices. And there will never be any voter confusion in a dual-process balloting system, right?

Ranked choice voting is unnecessary. No other state uses RCV for statewide elections. Maine’s Supreme Court says RCV is unconstitutional. Maine senators have voted to scrap its implementation. Let sanity prevail and put this headless horse out of our misery.