To buy or not to buy?

The voters of RSU 24 — citizens of Eastbrook, Franklin, Gouldsboro, Mariaville, Sorrento, Sullivan, Waltham and Winter Harbor — are going to be tasked with deciding again in this fall’s general election whether they would like to buy the District Services Facility on Route 1 in Sullivan that currently is leased. Voters in last fall’s general election decided “no” on a similar proposal.

But since that vote, both selectmen and school board members from some member towns are questioning whether the financial implications of the decision were fully explained to — or understood by — voters. Charged with the efficient management of voters’ money, these boards have suggested that their current campaign for a re-vote should not be an emotionally charged challenge to the voters’ previous decision, but an opportunity to save taxpayer money through restructuring debt payments by owning, not leasing, the RSU 24 services building.

According to Business Manager David Bridgman and Superintendent Michael Eastman, RSU 24 could purchase the services facility for $1,218,000, financed over 15 years. That would save member communities approximately $6,700 each year over an escalating rental payment that will not end after those 15 years. Once the RSU 24 member towns own the service facilities building outright the need only will be to budget for maintenance expenses.

Faced with future strategic decisions on where to site the next Sumner Memorial High School, as well as meeting state funding obligations in the coming years for the construction of the approved new high school, RSU 24 voters can be forgiven for being justifiably concerned about the long term impact on their local budgets.

Like the ever-increasing costs for personal health care and insurance, school appropriations are chewing up larger shares of local budgets. RSU 24 voters are encouraged to work closely with their local school boards and selectmen in the coming weeks before the November vote concerning the facts relative to the proposal at hand. That will help them make the sound financial decision(s) that will have long-ranging impacts on town budgets next year and for years to come.

Call your elected representatives, attend their next regular meeting, determine the right answers that best serve the communities of your RSU 24.