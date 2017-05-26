A Referendum Fix

A proposed Constitutional Amendment referendum, LD31, currently is working it way through the Maine Legislature: “Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to require signatures on direct initiative petitions from voters from each congressional district of this State?”

Asking for signers of a referendum petition, both from the First and Second Congressional Districts – at lease 10 percent of the total vote from the most recent generational election – is a simple and honest attempt to improve the process.

While not as perfect as requiring a representative vote from each of the 16 Maine counties, this effort could correct that very imperfect process now in place, which allows petition organizers to focus solely on heavily populated Southern Maine municipalities in order to place a ground-changing rule of law on the Maine ballot.

The current referendum process has resulted in several recent citizens initiatives replete with legal problems. The Maine Legislature has no alternative: fix or overturn. The Legislature currently is debating three questions passed in last November’s general election by narrow margins, an income tax surcharge, marijuana usage and a minimum wage law. These issues have relative merit in our fast-changing society. But each referendum also has significant tax and legal implications that will affect revenues and Maine’s economy at large.

Complicated positions in our society often are difficult to implement. In the legislative process, many proposals and changes never make it past the gavel for approval.

The referendum process leaves no room for debate or compromise, just vote yes or no. Broadening the gathering of signatures, to require citizens both in the northeastern and southwestern areas to have a voice, makes good sense. Out-of-state referendum advocates will need to invest in all of Maine, not just a single convenient large cluster, to gain support for their potentially life-changing ideas.

Amendments to our State Constitution are significant, not to be taken lightly. But citizens referendums have become a popular way to avoid our legislative process in an effort to alter or implement laws that, fully and publicly debated, might not be adopted. This proposed Constitutional Amendment broadens the petition process, is fair and warrants support by the Legislature.