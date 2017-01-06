Doing Ellsworth proud

Dear Editor:

My wife and I live near Moncton, New Brunswick, and in recent years we have purchased a couple of timeshare weeks at Acadia Village Resort in Ellsworth. These units give us a good excuse to travel a short distance from home to enjoy something a little different and we now make it a point to do this twice a year, usually one summer week and another week in the late fall.

While we really enjoy the fine management and staff at Acadia Village Resort and the nice amenities that AVR has to offer, we always leave with the same thoughts and comments…… “what a nice little place to visit, it’s so relaxing and the people of Ellsworth are so very friendly.” Plus, we always look forward to our visits to Governor’s Restaurant and the prompt, courteous service that we routinely get from their staff. Last November, we experienced our first “American Thanksgiving” in your area (including Black Friday) and we are already planning to do the same trip again in 2017.

The people of Ellsworth are people to be proud of…..all the best to you in 2017!

Brian and Sandi Lane

Riverview, New Brunswick