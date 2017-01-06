Dam is still a vital part of Ellsworth

Dear Editor:

As a really long resident whose family goes back many generations in the city of Ellsworth, I can truly say that the Union River Dam has been a very important historical structure and serves many functions from providing electricity to public safety during spring run-off.

Mr. [Nate] Hanson’s claim that the dam has outlived its purpose [“Continued operation of dam on Leonard Lake a bad deal for Ellsworth,” Nov. 24] is not considering all the reaction to removal of this grand structure that has provided employment and safe energy for the residents on Hancock County as well as the state of Maine.

Yes, there is a slight cost to the environment, which has been mitigated, and yes, it is like anything that man has constructed, such as his automobile that produces harmful greenhouse gases. It can be made better, improved upon.

That structure has been one of many dams on the river producing hydropower to sawmills and gristmills. This was the final and longest lasting of dams that were constructed with a proven safety record. Mr. Hanson and others truly believe that it is an eyesore, ineffective source of power and destroying the environment (fish kills, upstream migration of fish). Oh, but have they considered the consequences leading to and the long-term effects on the river ecosystems and possible health effects of removal of this grand structure?

Then there is the cost, oh yeah, who is going to pay for this massive undertaking? Time, money, cause and effect on the people of the area, the creatures large and small of the area. I dare say no! He claims that the Graham Lake Dam provides flood protection … ah, some. That dam is a supplemental structure that was placed to provide storage of water for the summer months as well as times of drought that Mother Nature has given us. That structure has failed us many times over many, many years, requiring costly repairs and money to (yes, that’s right) the ratepayers of electricity supplied by Bangor Hydro and, more recently, Emera Maine.

I believe that grand structure is a great monument that stands up to what the people in the past who built it to do: strong, safe, providing reliable power, recreation for canoeists, kayakers, watersports, fishermen (recreational and professional) and flood control.

A small group of individuals think they know all the facts by stating they are longtime residents. In reality they are not well-informed, although well-educated maybe. Just remember, for every action there is a reaction. And we, the majority, may not like the outcome, which we all will feel for a very long, long time, maybe longer than the time this grand structure has stood. Then they will want the Graham Lake Dam, then Green Lake Dam. Gee, it’s something to think about.

Patrick H. Shea

Ellsworth