UMaine-Machias must make the best of shotgun wedding

By Jon Reisman

Whither UMaine-Machias, or what do you get when you cross a Black Bear with a Clipper?

That’s the question I’ve been asking and considering possible answers to ever since the primary partnership was announced as the UMaine System response to a longtime conundrum: UMaine-Machias provides essential educational, economic and cultural benefits to Downeast Maine, but is a demographically and financially challenged institution.

When I first arrived on the UMM campus, Ronald Reagan was running for re-election, and Rep. Olympia Snowe held a town hall meeting in Science 102. The business and education programs had more than 400 students between them, and my classes were full. I served on committees that brought computers, distance education and marine scientist Brian Beal to his alma mater. Machias still had a downtown commercial district with an A&P supermarket and a Ford dealership. I had a small office in Kimball Hall and a rotary phone on my desk that my division chair warned me to use sparingly. There was a report every month listing the numbers called, and the associated expense. I was pretty sure I had found heaven, even if I couldn’t tell anyone about it on my office phone.

More than 30 years later, the business and education programs that anchor this institution to the region have less than half as many students. Kimball Hall, the original women’s dorm for Washington State Normal School, built in 1914,is rubble, a metaphor for the rise and fall of UMaine-Machias, and a bitter rebuke to a campus seeking to market environmental liberal arts and sustainability.

The campus ran budget deficits averaging over $500,000/year (3-5 percent of the budget) for over a decade, struggling to make cuts while watching enrollments continually decline. Its financial reserves were completely depleted, rendering the institution insolvent. UMaine System loans were repeatedly made and forgiven. But when almost all of the campuses ran into strong financial headwinds, the system reserves were depleted and the bailouts had to end. UMaine-Machias is broke and in a poor position to carry out its still essential mission to bring educational opportunity to Washington County and eastern Maine. The chancellor and Board of Trustees essentially put the campus into receivership, and the primary partnership with Orono is the result.

UMaine-Machias is to be a “regional campus” of the University of Maine, so we will be the once and future University of Maine at Machias. We will have an “executive dean” reporting to the University of Maine president. I thought this position should be called “special master/mistress” but was overruled. “Regional campus” may hearken back to better days when UMaine-Machias was a “regional baccalaureate institution,” but it is a largely undefined meme. The Hutchinson Center in Belfast generates more credit hours than UMaine-Machias, but is not a UMaine regional campus. The University of Southern Maine’s campus in Lewiston-Auburn is also not a regional campus, although it may be a satellite.

Machias is a small insolvent institution with a primary focus on teaching; UMaine is a large land grant institution with a focus on research. It’s a shotgun marriage. UMaine-Machias has no choice…beggars can’t be choosers. UMaine sees some potential benefits, particularly in marine sciences, graduate school feeders and at-risk students, but shotgun marriages typically don’t include dowries. Merger theory suggests potential problems with such disparate cultures, and so the chancellor’s office has plans for “marriage counselors” in the system office ready to administer therapy and offer safe spaces to stressed faculty and staff.

So what do you get when you cross a Black Bear with a Clipper?

A stepchild A shotgun marriage A regional campus The University of Maine at Machias All of the above.

Jon Reisman is an associate professor of economics and public policy at the University of Maine at Machias