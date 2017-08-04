Students, taxpayers are winners in this year’s state budget

By Sen. Kimberley Rosen

This session, through a lot of hard work and negotiation, we were able to invest in our children like never before, implement important reforms that prioritize the classroom and expand opportunities for rural and disadvantaged students and update the school funding formula, which has often been criticized for favoring urban school districts over rural school districts.

While there will always be some communities that benefit more than others when funding formulas are altered, school districts in Senate District 8 fared very well in this budget, overall.

RSU 34, which is in Old Town and serves the town of Bradley, received $690,821 more than it did in the last biennial budget. RSU 25, which serves Bucksport, received $559,237 more than it did previously. Brewer received $281,522 more, Dedham received $230,880 more and Lincoln, which would have received no additional funding without these important reforms, received an additional $279,055.

There is no doubt that this money will benefit students in those communities, and many others around the state, but it will also relieve some of the pressure on property tax payers because, for the first time ever, the state will pick up the tab for more than 55 percent of the cost of education and the Legislature has stipulated that half of the additional $162 million in additional funding must go back to municipalities to provide much needed property tax relief.

We also restored the popular Homestead Exemption for all homeowners and raised the exemption level from $15,000 to $20,000 to provide direct property tax relief to property tax payers.

Education and property tax rates are directly connected, which is why it is so significant that we made the largest single investment in our students, ever. The voters have asked for it twice, and because of the strength of our economy, we were able to deliver, within current resources and without any additional taxes. For that reason, the job-killing 3 percent surtax that was included in Question 2 last November as a means to pay for additional education funding wasn’t necessary and was completely eliminated in this bipartisan budget.

The unneeded surtax made Maine the highest taxed state in the country on incomes between $200,000 and $1 million. This distinction began to damage our economy immediately, as over two-thirds of filers affected — more than 11,000 — were small businesses, which serve as the backbone of Maine’s economy. This new tax meant that mom-and-pop shops were being asked to pay a higher tax rate than large corporations.

The Maine Office of Policy Management conducted an economic study that found that the new surtax would have cost our state between 2,400 and 4,300 jobs, disposable incomes would have been negatively affected by $400 million-$600 million, between 800 and 1,400 individuals would have left the state for greener pastures and that our GDP would have been negatively affected by $40-160 million.

And it wasn’t only the business community that we were worried about. We immediately began to hear from hospitals and medical facilities that were having trouble recruiting professionals to practice in our state, as they didn’t want to be saddled with a significant student loan debt and the highest income tax rate in the country. We all know that our state is great, but that’s a pretty tough sell.

While the process undoubtedly should have gone smoother, I am proud to have voted with my Senate colleagues to support this budget 12 times. It isn’t perfect, but it accomplishes many important goals and it found the sweet spot necessary to garner the support of two-thirds of the Legislature.

If you have any questions about the budget or any other legislative matter, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at 287-1505.

Sen. Kimberley Rosen of Bucksport is serving her second term in the Maine Senate. She is the chairwoman of the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and also serves on the Transportation and Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committees.