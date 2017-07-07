Reporter’s visit to Slovakia is an immersion in the Holocaust

ELLSWORTH — This is an unusual article for me to write, because it’s not about a Bucksport town council meeting or an art exhibit in Brooksville. Instead, this article is about my family, and what my grandparents endured in the Holocaust. I’m writing about them because I am traveling for the first time to the city where many of my grandparents lived.

The city is called Kosice (pronounced kuh-she-tseh). It is in Slovakia, near the southeastern border with Hungary.

My 13-year-old twin cousins, Andrew and Sasha, also will be traveling there from Michigan to celebrate their bar mitzvah, a ceremony in which a Jewish child becomes an adult in the Jewish community. A bar mitzvah is a festive occasion, but at this particular ceremony, in this particular place, we will also remember how our grandparents suffered during the Holocaust.

My cousins, the rest of my family and I all grew up hearing fragments of stories about the Holocaust from our parents. But those fragments were never written down in a comprehensive manner. To write them down requires conversations about them, and those conversations are often painful.

For that reason, we as a family have also been reluctant to share this story with anyone except our closest friends. But considering the hate and animosity boiling around the world these days, it seems right that our story be told out loud.

The story begins with my grandmother, Katerina, and my grandfather, Alexander, who are Andrew and Sasha’s great-grandparents.

The two met in Kosice and got engaged there, but World War II took them in separate directions. Katerina survived Auschwitz and several other concentration camps, while Alex survived a Hungarian forced labor battalion and the horrors of battle on the Eastern Front.

Over two-thirds of Hungarian Jews died or were killed during the Holocaust. The chances of both Katerina and Alex surviving were extremely low. But somehow they lived, and together they moved to the United States and started a family there.

Katerina and Alex died years ago, so most of their stories came second-hand, through interviews with their daughters Veronica Zador (my aunt) and Susie Roza (my mother). I also interviewed Veronica’s husband, Ivan Zador, who grew up under the communist regime in Kosice. Most of their accounts have been verified through the few photographs and documents my family has of Katerina and Alex from that time. I then researched historical background information from Holocaust museums in Israel and the United States.

Before she was my grandmother, Katerina was the daughter of a prosperous leather store owner named Jacob Gelman. An only child, Katerina was, by all accounts, spoiled rotten.

“Omi’s parents were very wealthy,” my aunt Veronica said, referring to her mother by the German word for grandmother.

In their house above the leather store, the Gelmans employed servants and a governess. Jacob owned one of the first cars in Kosice. He enjoyed smoking cigars in the parlor, or listening to his radio, surrounded by maps of the world. He would often give shoes made in his store to poor children and orphans in the city.

Katerina’s mother, Emma, continued to work as a bank manager after giving birth. Being a working mother in the early twentieth century was very unusual.

The Gelmans and their terrier, Foxy, lived a charmed life. But the skies were darkening over Europe. As Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany, so too did anti-Semitism across the continent. It reached a fever pitch in Hungary, Kosice’s neighbor to the south.

After Hungary’s defeat alongside Germany in World War I, Hungary lost two-thirds of her territory in the 1920 Treaty of Trianon. Hungary’s regent, Miklós Horthy, wanted that land back. To do so, he became an ally of Hitler.

At first, the alliance paid off. When Germany annexed parts of Czechoslovakia in 1938, Hitler rewarded Hungary with some of the conquered country’s lands, including Kosice. Later that year, Horthy decreed a series of anti-Semitic laws similar to Hitler’s Nuremburg Laws.

Because of Horthy’s laws, thousands of Hungarian Jews lost their jobs, the right to vote and more. But Horthy stopped short of deporting Hungarian Jews to concentration camps. For this reason alone, most Hungarian Jews, although fiercely persecuted, did not yet fear for their lives.

But for some Hungarian Jews, life became more brutal. When World War II began in 1939, the Hungarian government began conscripting young Jewish men to serve in forced labor battalions.

The laborers laid railroad tracks, dug defensive ditches, anti-tank trenches and other fortifications. One of the battalions worked near Kosice, where local Jews were trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.

“The modus operandi was ‘It’ll go away, it won’t get worse than this,’” my aunt Veronica said.

Some of the Jewish families in Kosice invited boys from the labor battalion over for Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath. In 1941, the Gelmans were one of those families, and one of the boys was a handsome, charming 22-year-old named Alexander Kohn.

Alex had been drafted from his hometown of Berehove and taken about 150 miles west to a labor camp outside of Kosice. There he worked all day and was regularly beaten by his Hungarian guards. But when he was in Kosice, he and the 18-year-old Katerina took fondly to each other.

Perhaps Katerina and Alex talked about his upbringing on his family’s vineyard, where as a young boy Alex was allowed to playfully stomp on the first few bunches of grapes with his bare feet.

Maybe they talked about his father Samuel, who died of pneumonia shortly before Alex’s bar mitzvah. Or maybe they talked about his mother Esther, or his older brothers Albert and Joseph. They might have talked about how Alex and Albert changed their last name before the war, in hopes that the more Christian-sounding name Kozak would save them from further persecution.

As Alex and Katerina talked, they fell deeply in love. At a New Year’s Eve Party at the Gelman house in 1942, Katerina snuck out with Alex and they exchanged rings.

By the end of 1942, German armies had invaded Soviet Russia and were fighting deep inside the country. Alex’s labor battalion was ordered to the Eastern Front to support Hungarian troops.

The Jews in the labor battalions were often subjected to extreme cold, without adequate shelter or supplies, as they performed dangerous work for their captors.

According to Yad Vashem, The Jerusalem-based World Holocaust Remembrance Center, labor battalion members were forced to clear minefields without training. Most of the time, the mines were revealed when someone stepped on them. Growing up, I heard stories about Jewish boys blowing up on either side of Alex, as they walked shoulder to shoulder across the minefields.

Approximately 42,000 Jews died in the labor battalions. In Maine terms, that would be the entire population of Bangor and Brewer.

Alex had little chance of surviving the war. But in early 1943, the Germans lost the battle of Stalingrad, and the tide began to turn against the Nazis. Over the next several months, German troops began retreating west across Russia.

In the chaos, many Jews escaped the labor battalions and joined up with Soviet forces fighting the Nazis. In Alex’s case, the retreating Hungarian unit he was with simply left him and his fellow Jews behind.

Though he did not want to fight, Alex was forced into the Czech army, which was fighting to liberate Czechoslovakia from the Nazis. After a few days of training, Alex became a medic. He cleaned and stitched the wounds of Czech and Russian soldiers. He tied tourniquets on shattered limbs, and poured sulfa powder on wounds to prevent infections.

“He even helped somebody’s wife give birth, with zero training,” Veronica said.

As a medic in the Czech army,

Alex traversed Poland and Czechoslovakia, survived the vicious battle of Dukla Pass, helped liberate Prague and marched in the Soviet victory parade there. Meanwhile, a very different story had unfolded for Katerina.

When the Soviets won the battle of Stalingrad in February 1943, the Hungarian government started having second thoughts about its alliance with Germany. The Hungarian prime minister, Miklós Kállay, began negotiating an armistice with the Allies, but the Germans soon found out about it.

In response, the German military occupied the country in March 1944. They replaced Kállay with a brutal, pro-Nazi Hungarian general, Döme Sztójay, who worked with the Germans to send Hungarian Jews to concentration camps.

When the Nazis arrived, Katerina and her parents hid for as long as they could in their house above the leather store. One day, Katerina’s mother left the house, perhaps to get food for her family. Katerina and her father Jacob watched from the window as Emma was captured in the street by police.

When Jacob saw his wife captured, he “fell apart emotionally,” my mother Susie said. “He did not know what to do, he panicked.”

Katerina had a plan, but it was not a good one. It was cold in Kosice in April 1944, and Emma had been captured without a coat.

“My mom, in her loving naiveté, thought that if she and her father would bring Emma’s coat to the police station and present themselves as decent, honest people, the Hungarian police would agree to release Emma,” Susie said.

“Katerina and Jacob were captured,” said Veronica. “Because they gave themselves in.”

Katerina, Jacob and Emma were then corralled with thousands of other Jews into the small confines of a brick factory on the outskirts of Kosice.

The conditions there were dire: with inadequate shelter, food, water and medical supplies. According to “Wine and Thorns in Tokay Valley,” a history of Jewish life in Hungary, the police there were brutal: they beat women in public with rubber truncheons and shaved the beards of elders, humiliating them.

By the middle of May 1944, the Hungarian government and German police began deporting Hungarian Jews to concentration camps.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, nearly 440,000 Jews were deported from Hungary in less than two months. In Maine terms, that would be like deporting the entire state north of Kennebec County.

The Gelmans and most Hungarian Jews were taken to Auschwitz, a huge network of concentration and extermination camps in southern Poland.

Over 1.3 million people — including Jews, Romani, gays, Soviet prisoners of war, and many other groups — were sent to Auschwitz. Of those who entered the camp, at least 1.1 million people never came out. The population of Maine is about 1.3 million people, according to the 2015 U.S. Census.

Emma, the working mother, died of dysentery in Auschwitz. Jacob, who loved maps and gave leather shoes to orphans, was likely killed in a gas chamber there.

Death in a gas chamber did not happen immediately. Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz, would later testify at the Nuremburg Trials that it took three to 15 minutes to kill all the people in a gas chamber.

He said, “We knew when the people were dead because their screaming stopped.”

While researching for this article, I found that I could barely look at pictures of a gas chamber. I could see the nail scratches on the walls, left there by people desperately trying to escape. I would start to imagine the screams still echoing there.

Not all new arrivals at Auschwitz were destined immediately for the gas chambers. Being young and relatively healthy, Katerina provided some use to the Nazis as a slave laborer. But by January 1945, advancing Soviet troops were drawing closer to Auschwitz.

In the dead of winter, the Germans marched about 60,000 prisoners west, towards trains that would take them to concentration camps in Germany and Austria.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, as many as 15,000 people died from the cold, from starvation or from German bullets, on what became known as the death march.

“I am always so mad at how efficient and hateful they were for Jews,” Veronica said. “They were already losing the war and it was still important to kill as many Jews as they could.”

Three weeks after leaving Auschwitz, Katerina arrived in northern Germany at Ravensbrück, a concentration camp for women. By January 1945, that overcrowded camp was teeming with fever; diarrhea and diseases such as typhus were common.

But within three months, the Soviets were again closing in, and my grandmother was transferred about 140 miles west to her third and last concentration camp, Bergen-Belsen.

According to what she scribbled on a scrap of paper years later, Katerina was liberated on April 15, 1945, two weeks after she arrived at Bergen-Belsen. That was the exact day the British 11th Armored Division showed up at the camp. Three weeks later, the war was over, the continent was in ruins, and so was Katerina.

“Omi was so thin that she could put her fist in her armpit and she could feel her shoulder blade,” Veronica said.

Somehow, Katerina made it back to Kosice, where she hoped to regain her strength. Many Jews returned to their hometowns after the war to see if any of their family or friends had survived. None of Katerina’s family survived, and nobody was waiting for her. At least, not in Kosice.

In Alex’s family, his older brother Joseph and his pregnant wife Magda had been shot dead by Nazis at the extermination camp at Treblinka. His mother Esther likely died in a concentration camp.

His other brother, Albert, survived and returned to Berehove. In the immediate aftermath of the war, Albert wrote to Alex, who was still in Prague, trying to figure out what their next steps should be.

“But that was the last thing on Poppa’s mind,” Veronica said. After what he had been through, Alex started drinking heavily while he was in Prague, but that changed when Katerina showed up. Alex decided to stop drinking shortly afterwards.

The couple’s new goal was to get out of Europe, and leave that world of pain behind. Alex had second cousins in Cleveland, Ohio, who agreed to sponsor them in their move to the United States.

In October 1946, my grandparents boarded the Swedish ocean liner MS Gripsholm, bound for New York City. On Oct. 27, they were married at sea by a Presbyterian minister at 40.43˚N, 69.02˚W, which is about 260 miles east of New York City.

Neither of them spoke English when they arrived in Cleveland, but they both found work in factories. Katerina’s job was to sew the diagonal seam on the back of men’s ties.

As the years passed, they had two daughters: my aunt Veronica and my mother Susie. They bought a house, and eventually Alexander started his own business selling vacuum cleaners and, later, sewing machines.

“My parents saw horrific things, lost their families, had no higher education, and didn’t speak English,” Susie said. “The war ends in 1945, and nine years later they have two kids, they own a business and they bought a house. It’s utterly amazing what they accomplished, damaged though they were.”

The Kozaks thrived in America, but the damage from the Holocaust ran deep. Katerina blamed herself for her father Jacob’s arrest, deportation and death. It was her idea to bring her mother Emma’s coat to the Kosice police station, where Emma was being held. Katerina and Jacob were both immediately arrested there.

“I think that, sadly, that would have been their fate anyway, since hiding from the Nazis was rarely successful,” Susie said. “And they really were not prepared for hiding.”

Nevertheless, Katerina’s sense of guilt and grief was unbearable. In March 1980, she committed suicide in a way that echoed her experience in the war.

One night, Katerina put on her coat and walked into the garage of her home in Ohio. She closed the garage doors, started the engine of her car and died from gas asphyxiation. Katerina chose to die the same way her father did.

“I never considered my mom a survivor of the Holocaust,” Susie said. “Her death was delayed, but she was ultimately a victim of the Holocaust.”

Alex, who was known as Poppa by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, lived until 2007, when he passed away from old age and dementia.

Despite museums full of photographs and documents and testimonies taken from survivors, from victims and from their killers, hate-filled rhetoric targeting minorities persists around the world and in the United States.

In April this year, The Anti-Defamation League reported that anti-Semitic incidents (including assaults, harassment and vandalism) were up 86 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

So on one hand, this trip back to Europe is for Katerina, for Alex, for the rest of my family and for the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

But on the other hand, this story echoes with countless other persecuted minorities struggling to survive today.

“No one in our family was supposed to have survived,” said Susie.

My family’s survival makes my cousins’ Bar Mitzvah in Kosice all the more poignant.

“Just our presence will be a huge act of defiance,” Veronica added.