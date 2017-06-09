Downeast Correctional Facility helps maintain the integrity of our system

By Joyce Maker

As I’m sure you all know by now, the last week has been a turbulent one for Washington County in Augusta. On Friday, May 19, I received word that the Governor delivered pink slips to all 46 employees of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Bucks Harbor in an attempt to circumvent the Legislature and shut the facility down for good.

I also received word of a plan that was set in motion to commute up to 75 prisoners throughout the state to free up enough beds in the system to make room for the Downeast inmates. Other prisoners from the minimum security prison were to be transferred to maximum security facilities throughout the state prison system, making this Washington County problem a statewide problem.

Representative Will Tuell and I immediately sprang into action, fighting both the decision to commute sentences and the decision to lay off the entire staff, effectively closing Downeast Correctional Facility and permanently damaging the local community.

One week later, I’m happy to report that our crusade has been effective.

This week I sponsored a Joint Order directing the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee to report out, to the Senate, a bill that provides funding for the operation of the Downeast Correctional Facility for the next two years. The Joint Order received broad support, passing the Senate on a vote of 30-3 and passing the House unanimously.

While there are still many hurdles to overcome to secure this funding, it sent a strong, clear message that the Legislature stands with the people of Washington County and against the actions that were taking place.

Just after the Joint Order sailed through the House, the Governor had a change of heart. He announced that he is no longer plans to release prisoners before their time is served and would like to fund Downeast Correctional Facility for the next nine months.

While it’s very encouraging to see that our efforts are paying off and the needle is moving, I am committed to staying the course and fighting to fund Downeast for at least the next two years.

Last session, a deal was struck to fund a smaller pre-release center run by the State in Washington County with the passage of LD 1447. This deal received a unanimous vote in the Legislature and was signed by the Governor. Also included in that deal was additional funding to expand the capacity at the prison in Windham, which would add enough beds into the system to close Downeast and open the new pre-release center.

It’s absolutely critical for Washington County’s economy and for the safety of the entire state to see these projects through before anyone considers closing any facility in this state. The Maine Department of Corrections has repeatedly told the Legislature that we are nearing a critical shortage of prison beds. Commissioner Fitzpatrick has said that fewer than 30 beds available statewide would put the system in dire straits. As of May, there were only 40-60 beds open statewide (including Downeast). Downeast currently houses around 105 inmates and has the capacity to house upwards of 150.

One only has to ponder these numbers to understand just how important this fight is. We must maintain the integrity of Maine’s criminal justice system and provide adequate public safety, or we aren’t doing our jobs. Maintaining a DOC presence in Washington County is also absolutely necessary from an economic standpoint.

So, while I’m happy to announce that we have won this first battle, we haven’t yet won the war. I am committed to continue fighting for the people of Washington County for as long as I am here in Augusta, and will continue to stand up for what I know is right.

Republican Maine State Sen. Joyce Maker resides in Calais.