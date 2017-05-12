How climate change is transforming Maine

By Emma Thieme

Every morning, I walk my border collie across our driveway to a field next door. A small red cabin sits in the distance. This field is where I complete the first task of my morning: throwing a tennis ball and waiting for Shep to retrieve it.

What’s great about having a dog is that he always gets me out. I’ve noticed so much about nature by just being with Shep. I’ve spent every morning throwing the ball here since I moved onto our property last spring. I’ve seen it change in all types of weather and even though it’s now lush from our recent rains, I haven’t forgotten how brittle and coarse it was all winter. Each winter morning I came to visit, it made me uneasy that I could still see exactly where the ball had landed.

In Maine, we talk about winter all year long. In July and August, we’re talking about January and February. Last summer, we all had high hopes for a snowy season — the Farmer’s Almanac had called for one. Yet November, December and January went by with a pitiful amount of snow. Many of those days, it was safe to go outside in a light jacket.

So is that climate change? Is the Earth just on some kind of cycle? Does it even matter which? The truth is that Maine is changing. The winters I’ve experienced in my 20s are nothing like the winters I experienced as a child. One of my most vivid memories takes place in the candlelit dark, huddled around a battery radio in 1998, listening to people call into the “Mike & Mike” show to talk about how they were getting along in the storm. For a variety of reasons, those days are probably over.

When I asked my boyfriend how he has seen Maine transform in his lifetime, he said: “When I was a kid, I had to wear a snowsuit on Halloween. This year I went swimming.”

According to the NOAA, Maine’s temperature has increased 3 degrees since the year 1901. Alaska has experienced that same increase in the same amount of time, even a little more. Maybe 3 degrees doesn’t seem like a lot on paper, but if you live in either place you’d have to be in denial not to notice the difference.

When I think about the impact climate change has had on Maine, I don’t just think of winter. My mother has lived here for 40 or so years longer than I have. When I asked her the same question, she talked about her plants.

“These past few winters the ground has varied from not freezing at all to freezing shallow. Adding to that a longer January thaw and earlier spring thaw have let the underworld of soil pests and disease flourish. I’ve not had storable apples because flea beetles wreak havoc on newly planted veggies, while various fungi diminish my tomato and squash yields.”

The Maine I know is a lush, biodiverse place. It’s not the desert. But the dryness in mid-summer has caused my mother to seek out drought-tolerant flowers so she can prioritize watering her vegetables in August.

I spent the winter before last driving to Mexico and back with my boyfriend. Days and days on end of that trip were spent driving through arid, desert land. It made me think about home, and how lucky I am to be from a place that despite popular belief, can host pretty much any type of plant — I grew up with everything from peaches to kiwis in our gardens. As I was driving through those desolate landscapes out West, my mother was probably back home placing a Fedco seed order for echinacea, watermelon and marigolds.

When I hear about the changes my fellow Mainers have watched within their lifetimes, I wonder if within my own I’ll see Maine transform into a place I can barely recognize.

My mother brings up pests, and I’ve noticed them myself. I spent the summer and fall last year camping out with Shep. Each night before bed, I had to wrangle him to the ground so I could locate ticks and throw them into the fire. I would always start out counting them but it would become too disgusting for me to keep track, imagining all those little animals trying to suck him dry. In recent years, Maine moose have been found dead in northern Maine. Their cause of death: sucked dry by ticks.

We’ve always depended on a cold winter to kill our ticks off, but I was still plucking them off Shep in December. I hadn’t even heard of Lyme disease until my early 20s. A few summers ago, I had to be treated for it.

So should we ignore all this evidence? Chock it up to a “cycle”? Maybe place it far off in the distance, something that will happen to our grandchildren’s children, even though it’s happening to us right now.

I think the least we can do is control how we live our personal lives. Can the food really be worth it when you have to eat it sitting next to a trash can, overflowing with Styrofoam? When it comes to purchasing and supporting businesses, choose wisely. That’s our power.

When I think about climate change and its impact on my home, it would be an understatement to say I’m worried. I don’t want this place to change; I want the Maine I signed up for when my boyfriend and I bought a piece of property. I want the Maine my parents raised me in. But that Maine is changing, maybe it’s even gone. And like a true Mainer, I refuse to ignore the obvious.

Emma Thieme is a freelance writer and upholsterer living in Cherryfield. You can read more of her writing on emmathieme.com.