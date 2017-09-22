A civil rights anniversary in the age of Charlottesville

By Todd Nelson

My father was a journalist and covered the civil rights movement, going to Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia during some of the epic confrontations. In 1962, he covered the integration of Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. His original coverage provides perspective in the age of Charlottesville, family history intersecting with social history, then and now. He was 32; I was 6.

September 1962 had been a tense month for civil rights. On the 10th, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that African-American student and veteran James H. Meredith must be admitted to the university. On the 26th, Mississippi Governor Ross Barnett ordered state troopers to prevent it. On Sept. 30, riots erupted. On Oct. 1, Meredith became the first African-American student at the university. President Kennedy had ordered U.S. marshals to ensure his safety. Dad witnessed and wrote about it all.

My son recently discovered Dad’s dispatches in the archives of the University of Mississippi. “Annotated article by Robert C. Nelson to The Christian Science Monitor, 30th September 1962,” is the title of his yellow Western Union copy sheet. There was his distinctive handwriting in the margins correcting, revising, changing his vocabulary to describe the violent events. Then he wired it to Boston. It resurfaced at an interesting moment.

His lead seems current: “All the ugliness of a mob unleashed swirled around the decisive, historic final effort to register a Negro at the University of Mississippi.”

And then the nut graph. “Even as President Kennedy broadcast an appeal to Mississippians to substitute dignity for defiance … Ole Miss students at riot pitch mauled cars, shouted obscenities at women, jumped photographers, let air out of U.S. Army truck tires, set fire to their tarpaulins, threw rocks and roared “We want Meredith” and “Get a rope.” Mississippi state highway patrolmen stood by until the rioters had smashed a Texas cameraman’s car, pummeled him and screamed vulgarities at his wife before they casually stepped in and sped the pair away in a squad car. Mr. Meredith stayed out of sight in a guarded campus apartment.”

His syntax and verbs alone suggest Dad was simmering, struggling for a reporter’s objectivity. The events seemed replayed in Charlottesville, August 2017. Are they a distant mirror?

The second paragraph gave context for the disintegration of order and veering events. “Speaking from his official mansion in Jackson shortly after President Kennedy’s nationally broadcast comment, Governor Barnett expressed his sadness at the Meredith mission being accomplished on the campus of his alma mater. Federal authorities, he charged, were destroying the Constitution. His capitulation, he said in effect, had come only after federal forces had encircled his cause.”

The images of the largest white supremacist rally in decades in Charlottesville, felt like a hoary specter of America past — confrontation masquerading as free speech, hate speech, purposeful violence, declaration of an emergency and the tragic death of a protestor. Echoes of Nazi Germany, torch-lit processions and chants of “Blood and soil” reverberated around the world. “Free speech” demonstrators wore helmets and carried long guns, sticks, pepper spray … in an open carry state.

Déjà vu? No, this is new, precisely because it is a scene we assumed we had outgrown. Perhaps part of the lesson is that the civil rights movement is a perpetual human yearning not confined to an epoch or era. It’s never over.

The past does seem to be prologue in terms of the dangers of equivocation — the wrong kinds of tolerance and intolerance. We’re confronted once more with the ancient adversary: our own inhumanity wrestling with our humanity.

Dad’s reportage also referenced “… the complete silence of voices of reason — from members of the Ole Miss faculty and administration.” He said it “has left the way open for the voices of emotion to hold sway throughout much of the Meredith crisis. Governor Ross R. Barnett’s political leadership rooted in repeated defiance of national laws and in unyielding devotion to racial segregation, has dominated the scene.” Sounds too familiar.

It’s interesting to consider what was yet to come. Selma, Birmingham, the March on Washington and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Cuban Missile Crisis was only a couple of weeks away, that pivotal confrontation with a foreign adversary that also feels eerily echoed by recent military provocations by North Korea. From the vantage point of 1962, it was not yet certain that our better selves would move this arc toward justice. They did. They will. They must. Or what will my children feel if they rediscover this column, 55 years hence?

Todd R. Nelson is an educator and writer in Penobscot. His father, Robert C. Nelson, was Midwestern correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor in 1962, and went on to be a foreign correspondent and American news editor for the paper. He was a Neiman Fellow at Harvard in 1969.