With Alzheimer’s, knowing is half the battle

By Joshua Bridges

Only 45 percent of those with Alzheimer’s disease are told their diagnosis, according to a 2015 study by the Alzheimer’s Association. A diagnosis is the beginning to understanding the disease, its associated symptoms and contributing to a cure.

“I think you have Alzheimer’s disease.” Not exactly a sentence you want to hear. I remember clearly hearing those words spoken to my father by his doctor. Now as a health care provider, I have to look patients in the eye and hear that sentence come out of my mouth.

Getting a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is life-changing. It’s potentially some of the worst news a person might ever receive in his lifetime, but getting a diagnosis is critically important. Too often I see people who have struggled with the illness for years with no clear diagnosis. I’m always a bit surprised when I meet a patient the later stages of the disease and a family member is shocked when they hear the word “Alzheimer’s.” Too many times I have heard, “I knew she had dementia, but I had no idea it was Alzheimer’s.”

Before I go any further, let’s clear up a few terms. Dementia means a person has cognitive impairment that has interfered with their ability to function in daily life. There is always an underlying cause; sometimes more than one. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause and accounts for about 70 percent of dementia cases. Other causes of dementia include frontotemporal degeneration, stroke, Lewy Body disease, to name a few. Although we can’t always be certain about the diagnosis, studies indicate that current diagnostic methods yield 80-90 percent accuracy.

So why should you know the diagnosis? There are several good reasons. Research tells us that people and families want to know diagnosis and prognosis. Diagnosis guides treatment. First of all, there may be a medication, infection, nutritional deficiency or other medical problem causing memory loss and confusion. Even if the diagnosis turns out to be Alzheimer’s disease, treatment may help. We don’t yet have a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but we do have interventions that can improve functioning and treat some of the psychiatric symptoms that can often come with the disease such as irritability or hallucinations. Participation in clinical trials (medications not yet commercially available) is another option for treatment and only available after an accurate diagnosis. We are getting better at diagnosing this disease in its early stages. Most experts agree that future therapies with focus on diagnosis and treatment before a person ever starts to experience symptoms of cognitive decline.

I knew something wasn’t quite right with my own father about eight years ago. I invited Dad to help me build a shed. Carpentry was always his hobby and we had worked on many projects in the past. This time, he just didn’t quite know how to proceed with the project. There were other signs as well, such as short-term memory impairment and repeating stories. Within a year of the shed incident, he was “laid off” from his job of nearly 30 years. His functional decline has been slow but steady over the last several years; a “textbook case” of Alzheimer’s disease.

For me and my family, an accurate diagnosis has been important. We know the disease we’re fighting. My dad has access to expert care and as a result is functioning as well as can be expected. Perhaps the most important thing the diagnosis has taught me is to appreciate every second I have with my dad. At this point, most memories have faded and the present moment is all he has left. When I’m around him I need to be living in that moment with him, not worrying about all the things going on in my busy life.

If someone you love has symptoms of cognitive impairment or has been given a diagnosis of dementia, be an advocate. Find out what the underlying disease is. If you don’t know or have never been told, make it a priority to find out. If a health care provider can’t answer your questions, get a referral to a provider who will. The Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or your Area Agency on Aging can help you find the dementia experts in your region.

Obtaining an accurate diagnosis, seeking treatment, talking with friends and family openly about the illness and participating in clinical trials is the only way we’re ever going to improve care and find a cure to Alzheimer’s disease.

Joshua Bridges is a nurse practitioner in the Mood and Memory Clinic at Acadia Hospital in Bangor. He grew up in Birch Harbor. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.