Come see Broadway in Brooksville

Dear Editor:

Folks all eagerly awaited opening night of the new Bagaduce Theatre in Brooksville on July 5, and none were disappointed. The professional cast directed by Monique Fowler captivated a sold-out audience, as both comic and tragic elements of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” came to life. Under moonlit skies, the second act took place on a grassy field at the edge of the Bagaduce River. The clever staging both outside and inside the renovated barn captured intimate moments of this famous play. Our community of the Blue Hill Peninsula and beyond has gained an outstanding new summer happening. The Bagaduce Theatre’s mission is “to offer dynamic acting and vibrant stories through both realized productions and lively staged reading.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to experience Broadway in Brooksville. Two more plays will be produced in July along with seven staged readings. Be sure you come to Brooksville; drive down Mill Road and experience acting at its finest.

Joan MacCracken, MD

Brooksville