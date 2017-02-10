Trump: Early indicators

During the election campaign some of us succumbed to a bit of wishful thinking — that the bombast and flimflam of the Trump campaign was all a charade. If Trump actually became president, he would be revealed as a serious, reasonable leader who would set aside the campaign con game and get down to the real business of governing.

Two weeks into the new administration it is now evident that such hopes were profoundly misplaced. What we have seen is a frenetic pace of executive orders, some ill-conceived and self-defeating, accompanied by an even more frenetic outpouring of statements/tweets, some of them demonstrably false or unworthy of the Oval Office. But what is causing the most alarm in the community of experts on national security and international economics (both within and outside the government) is the growing perception that Trump and his small coterie of close advisors in the White House don’t know what they are doing. If incompetence and ignorance are tempered by inertia and inaction, the damage will be minimal. But when they are harnessed to high-adrenaline activism — look out.

The starting point for much of what we have seen so far is the proposition that any economic distress in America (stagnant wages, income disparities, closing of factories) is due to international trade agreements like NAFTA that allowed foreigners to steal U.S. jobs. The decline in factory employment is real, as is the shift of manufacturing to sites outside the United States. But the causes in an overwhelming percentage of cases are: (1) technological change (automation) and (2) the cost advantage of using low-wage workers in Latin America or Asia. It’s all about the hard realities of free enterprise economics. International trade agreements have affected this dynamic, but only on the margins. To the extent that NAFTA helped Mexico, that was by design. One of the goals of that agreement was to improve economic conditions south of the border so there would be less incentive for impoverished Mexicans to try to enter the United States.

If the Trump administration simply saw problems with NAFTA that it wanted to fix, that would be fine. But Team Trump wants to blow up the whole thing and replace it with — what? No one has said or seems to have a clue.

Something similar is happening in the security/defense arena. Mr. Trump has verbally trashed U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, accusing them of not paying enough for U.S. protection. Along the way he has opined that Korea and Japan should acquire nuclear weapons and suggested that defending some NATO allies like Estonia and Latvia might not be worth it. We have just seen the new secretary of defense, James Mattis, visiting Seoul and Tokyo and reassuring them that the United States is more reliable than Trump seems to suggest. [Full disclosure: James Mattis was a student of mine in the 1990s and I like him]. The latest dustup came with, of all people, the prime minister of Australia — probably the closest ally the United States has in the world. The White House let it be known that Mr. Trump in a phone call had dressed down the prime minister regarding a “terrible” agreement that Australia reached with the Obama administration to admit and resettle some Muslim refugees denied entry into Australia. It goes without saying that your initial conversation with a close ally should be friendly and if you do have a harsh exchange, you don’t advertise it to the world. The Trump style has already sent a chill through allied capitals in Europe as the President calls NATO into question and makes clear that he would like to see the destruction of what Europeans have spent decades building — the European Union.

All the while the President has continued to go out of his way to defend and praise Vladimir Putin. His latest pronouncement was that there is no moral difference between Putin’s Russia and America. This is the same Putin who would destroy the United States in a heartbeat if he thought he could pull it off. He is actively trying to dismantle the European Union and NATO by suborning corrupt politicians, by using cyber-attacks to damage the credibility of European elections, by intimidating small Baltic states and by seizing territory from Ukraine. While Mr. Trump’s conversation with the Australian prime minister was short and irritable, his conversation with his pal Vladimir was lengthy and cordial.

What is most unnerving is a “tear it down” mentality with no evident idea what would replace it. Since the end of World War II, the United States has been the prime architect of a system of institutions and agreements — political, economic, security — designed to bolster international stability and reduce the likelihood of war. Signature institutions include the United Nations (named after the United States and headquartered in New York), the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization and countless others. These are bolstered by a dense network of international agreements designed to foster trade and investment as well as treaties to control and limit arms and protect the environment. The result has been over six decades without a world war and a huge rise in global wealth per capita despite rampant population growth. Mr. Trump seems to neither understand nor care about any of this.

So we have a president who wants “to make America great again” by tearing down the international framework of organizations and agreements that were largely built by Americans and have buttressed American power and influence and by cozying up to a Russian autocrat that wants to destroy the Western Alliance. Go figure.