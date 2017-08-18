Korea on the front burner

In very short order, North Korea has gone from side show to main event, when it comes to international crises. This is particularly striking because the hostile face-off on the Korean peninsula has been in place since the end of the Korean War in 1953. Most of the protagonists — South Korea, the United States and China — would be content to leave matters as they have been for over six decades. But North Korea is not content.

For its entire existence, the Pyongyang regime has adopted a posture of extreme hostility toward the United States that can be described only as sustained hysteria. To listen to official statements and broadcasts out of North Korea, the United States is poised to attack at any moment. The North must respond with a total unrelenting military buildup including the ultimate capability to deter and defeat the Americans with nuclear armed ICBMs that can strike the United States’ mainland.

Three generations of dictators (father, son and grandson) have pursued this dream at the expense of nearly everything else. Now, by their own claims buttressed by successful missile and nuclear tests, they are on the brink of achieving their goal. The Kim regime has used the myth of an imminent United States attack to justify the most extreme totalitarian controls making North Korea the last true Stalinist regime on the planet.

U.S. administrations of both parties have responded to Pyongyang’s over-the-top bellicosity by deliberately downplaying the danger of conflict: respond to fire with ice. But with the advent of the Trump administration, all that is out the window. Now, suddenly, statements coming out of the White House are matching bombast with bombast. But the new rhetorical climate also represents new military realities. North Korea is very close to being able to put a nuclear weapon on San Francisco or Seattle.

Incendiary theatrics aside, North Korea has become a true, urgent, first order strategic threat. The Trump administration has identified it as such and has declared it will “solve” the problem, i.e. this can no longer will be kicked down the road. So the policy question now at the top of the list at the Pentagon, the State Department and the White House is: What to do?

Meanwhile, Pyongyang keeps the pot at full boil, most recently with a threat to fire several missiles near Guam where the United States has major air and naval facilities.

For a problem that has been intractable for decades, Washington actually has a surprising range of policy instruments and avenues potentially available. If these are arrayed on a spectrum from nonviolent/nonmilitary to violent/military they would look something like this:

Diplomacy. One obvious response to an explosively dangerous situation is to initiate talks with the other side — in this case, with the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un. President Trump at one point indicated he would be “honored” to meet with Kim over “hamburgers.” No hamburger summit is in prospect, but Secretary of State Tillerson has been in Asia recently and the State Department has reportedly initiated “back channel” contacts with North Korean officials. If talks ever become truly serious, what sort of deal would America be seeking? By all accounts, Washington would propose that North Korea give up its ICBMs and nuclear weapons in return for a package of economic and diplomatic rewards including full normalization of relations between the United States and North Korea. The most glaring weakness in this scenario is that the North Koreans have insisted that their nuclear and missile programs are vital to national survival and, therefore, nonnegotiable.

Sanctions. For years the United States has tried to pressure North Korea using economic sanctions backed by U.N. Security Council Resolutions. North Korea is an isolated, impoverished, resource-poor country that would seem to be highly vulnerable to sanctions that cut off outside sources of money and goods. The theory is valid but in practice sanctions have had little effect because China, the one country that controls nearly all access to North Korea, has been unwilling to seriously enforce them. Beijing has its reasons, notably a fear that serious sanctions will actually break a brittle North Korean regime. The resulting collapse and chaos could be extremely bad for China. When President Trump met with President Xi, he was highly vocal and public about his expectations that China would now get serious about sanctions. Initially, nothing happened but very recently the U.N. Security Council adopted new and more sweeping sanctions — with China and Russia voting in support. The reaction from Pyongyang suggested real alarm. So maybe we are seeing genuine change on the sanctions front.

Deterrence and ballistic missile defense. Another strategic option is to accept that the United States can never persuade Pyongyang to denuclearize. We could respond by neutralizing the North Korean threat with upgraded missile defense capabilities coupled with classic deterrence (the threat of massive retaliation). Recent technological advances suggest that a truly effective defense against North Korean missiles can be built. If so, Kim Jong Un will discover that his nuclear-armed missiles purchased, at such extreme cost, have little or no strategic value.

Pre-emptive strike. A presumably last resort option is to attack North Korea before Pyongyang has a fully operational strategic strike capability. Unlike his predecessors, President Trump has been happy to threaten a military attack in explicit terms talking about “fire and fury” and weapons “locked and loaded.” The military planning for such an extreme event would presumably include a massive, no-warning, attack on all known North Korean missile and nuclear facilities as well as a saturation bombardment of the thousands of dug-in North Korean artillery positions along the Demilitarized Zone. The immediate military nightmare is not a North Korean ICBM attack but a huge artillery barrage that will destroy the South Korean capital, Seoul. The actual consequences of a strategic military strike on North Korea are, ultimately, incalculable, which is why Secretary of Defense Mattis has been notably more restrained than the President.

If these are the policy instruments and options, what is actually likely to happen over the next year or two? The best bet is probably a combination of measures: enhanced sanctions with private assurances to Beijing that the United States will not exploit a regime breakdown in Pyongyang at China’s expense. This would be combined with a crash program to upgrade U.S. missile defense along with offers to Pyongyang for talks. Can any of this be predicted with confidence? Not a chance.