Climate insecurity

The term “national security” has long had a pretty settled meaning — defense against threats to the safety, prosperity and institutions of the United States. The government entities that have this responsibility are familiar, notably the armed forces, the intelligence agencies and domestic law enforcement. Their collective mission is to identify, assess and react to threats to the nation. National security threats have historically come in the form of hostile actions by other nation states. This month we are commemorating the 16th anniversary of one of the most dramatic such instances — the 9/11 attacks. The ongoing challenge posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs is an obvious current example.

For some time now it has been clear that this classic understanding is too circumscribed to fit the circumstances of the 21st century. Another increasingly dangerous challenge has emerged in the form of human-induced change in the physical condition of planet Earth. Specifically, huge sustained releases of carbon dioxide and methane as byproducts of modern industry, transportation and farming have significantly altered the chemical composition of the atmosphere — and this has consequences. The altered atmosphere is increasingly efficient at trapping solar heat with the result that both air and water (ocean) temperatures are on the rise. That, in turn, has consequences — rising seas (as arctic ice melts) and more violent heat-fueled storms.

The recent headlines concerning devastation wrought by hurricanes in Texas and Florida are a case in point. Nothing that has happened in these events is surprising to anyone literate in climate science. The fundamental mechanisms that create global warming have been understood for well over a century. Authoritative voices like the National Academy of Sciences have warned of the coming threat for decades. The only real debate has involved fine-tuning the analytical models to more precisely predict the severity and pace of the changes.

As data has become more accurate and comprehensive the “surprise” has been that atmospheric and oceanic warming are occurring at a more accelerated pace than almost anyone anticipated even a few years ago.

This all moves into the realm of national security in two major ways. The first and most obvious involves the destructive impact of rising seas and extreme weather events on the people and physical assets of the United States. We have all seen vivid evidence of what a major hurricane can do to a large urban area like Houston or Tampa, not to mention smaller communities and farmland, as warmer air and warmer seas fuel larger and more intense storms. If you have the impression that such events are becoming more frequent, you are correct. The number of billion-dollar natural disasters (in inflation-adjusted terms) in the United States has more than tripled over the last two decades. That trend is rising and rising fast.

America’s national security agencies, including the Defense Department and the intelligence community, have been publicly warning for years regarding the national security threats posed by global warming. Of the many documents raising the alarm perhaps the most visible has been the Pentagon’s Quadrennial Defense Review. The two most recent iterations (2010 and 2014) underlined the danger. The effect of extreme weather is not unlike an enemy attack: people die and property is destroyed, sometimes on a very large scale. The Pentagon also has its own immediate equities at stake. Already over 30 U.S. military facilities are feeling the negative effects of climate change. Another obvious consequence of such events is to move domestic civilian first responders (local police, firefighters and medical personnel) into the ranks of national security personnel.

The opposite manifestation of climate change is on current full display on the West Coast. Massive forest and brush fires are fueled by drought and heat in the Pacific Northwest and outside Los Angeles. Every year, it seems, the fire season lasts longer and the flames grow more intense. The one government agency on the front lines in all these disasters is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If your house or business is consumed in a wildfire or inundated by floodwaters, your principal lifeline for government assistance will be FEMA. With all this it is ironic to the point of farce that we have a President and a director of the Environmental Protection Agency who have declared climate change is a “hoax.” As part of what has been aptly criticized as a “war on science,” President Trump, in his formal policy outline for the next fiscal year, has called for the budgets of FEMA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (this nation’s line of defense against epidemics) to be gutted.

The other major national security impacts of climate change occur outside the United States. The list of such threats and challenges is a long one and has been repeatedly detailed by both the Defense Department and the CIA. Two examples will serve to make the point. Between 2006 and 2010, Syria experienced the worst drought in its recorded history, one that conformed precisely to computer models of global warming. The resulting depopulation of the countryside contributed directly to the Syrian uprising in 2011 that sparked the wars that are still going on. Similar severe drought and heat in North and East Africa over recent years have set in motion a desperate flow of economic refugees that shows up in overloaded boats in the Mediterranean headed toward Europe. For NATO allies like Greece and Italy, the inflow is deeply threatening to social and economic stability and a serious concern for the Alliance as a whole. The grim truth is that the two recent hurricanes are merely harbingers of what will certainly become the overriding national security challenge for this and future generations.