Britain at the end of an era

For a very long time Great Britain has been a cornerstone of what we have come to call “the West” (Europe and North America). In the post-World War II period, the West has comprised — in very broad brush — a security community led by the United States and institutionalized in the NATO alliance and an economic/political community embodied in the 28-member European Union. Working together, often in close coordination, these two communities have given the West coherence, purpose and strength. As this structure evolved, there was one country that occupied a singular position. Britain was, at once, America’s most important and trusted security partner while also enjoying full membership in the EU.

Both U.S. and British leaders liked to speak of the “special relationship” between Washington and London. Some of that is historical and cultural (Britain as America’s “mother country”) and translates into a very real sentimental attachment. Those bonds were also forged in blood. British-U.S. military cooperation is a long story of shared risk and sacrifice with casualties from World War I to Afghanistan. But Britain is also European and has provided America with a highly valued partner inside the councils of the EU. For other Europeans, such as the French or the Germans, Britain’s identification with, and loyalty to, Europe was always seen as contingent and ambivalent. This is, after all, an island nation physically separate from the rest of Europe and proudly so. When Shakespeare celebrated “this sceptered isle … this blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England,” he was not celebrating Europe. And historically, England’s story is that of a naval power with a global imperial tradition.

For London, membership in the EU was, from the beginning, all about economics. As part of the EU, British enterprises and commerce enjoyed unfettered access to the continent. Japanese and American auto manufacturers could establish major production facilities in Britain and sell into Europe. London became a world financial center; international banks could establish their home operations in England and channel money from Hong Kong or Dubai to Paris or Prague. Yet despite the evident economic benefits, EU membership has always been contentious with substantial parts of the British public. Some of this was a nationalist resentment toward all the rules being handed down from Brussels. Some of it was resistance to the influx of Eastern European job seekers who could freely move to Britain under EU rules.

There is a familiar high school chemistry experiment where the teacher takes a beaker filled with a clear liquid and adds just a couple of grains of another compound — and instantly the solution in the beaker crystallizes. It dramatically demonstrates what a catalyst can do under the right circumstances. Something like that has happened in Britain over the last few years. The catalyst came in the form of increased migration, not just from Eastern Europe, but from North Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia — coupled with growing fears of terrorism. Even though Britain could shield itself from the worst of the migrant flood coming across the Mediterranean, the sense of being under siege was real and translated politically into a growing movement calling for “independence” — Britain out of the EU. Prime Minister David Cameron, an astute politician, sought to assuage these sentiments in the 2015 election campaign by promising a referendum, yes or no, on Britain’s continued membership. It worked spectacularly well for his re-election and he had every reason to make good on his pledge with every poll showing a comfortable win for “Remain.” The polls were wrong and the vote was 52-48 for “Brexit” (British Exit). Cameron resigned and was replaced with another Conservative politician, Theresa May, who announced that “Brexit means Brexit” and she would negotiate a decisive break with the EU (a so-called “hard Brexit”). May then called a snap election because all the polls showed she would win a larger majority and be in a strengthened negotiating position vis-à-vis Brussels. The polls were wrong again and now she is governing with a weak coalition. Even worse, the clock has started on the two-year timetable for negotiations and May’s government has no agreed strategy regarding what kind of Brexit it seeks: a hard, sharp break or a soft quasi-separation. The government’s uncertainty mirrors division and confusion in the nation as a whole. The political disarray is so acute that the Archbishop of Canterbury, in a highly unusual initiative, proposed the creation of a bipartisan blue ribbon commission to help the government with its Brexit policy. One thing is clear: after Brexit, Britain will lose influence and standing in Europe and will be less important and less valuable to the United States.

The complexities are mind-numbing (thousands of separate agreements will have to be negotiated to implement Brexit) and the stakes could hardly be higher. Already the value of the British pound has plummeted and inflation is rising. Several international banks have started to shift their operations from London to Frankfurt. Auto manufacturers are rethinking their investments. Meanwhile, the EU has suddenly seen its morale and fortunes improve with the surprise landslide election of a young avowedly pro-EU President in France. Just months ago Brussels was in a dark funk facing the defection of Britain and the possible election of an anti-EU President (Marine Le Pen) in France. The unexpected and unwelcome election of an EU-skeptic in America (more wrong polls) added to the foreboding. Now, suddenly, everything looks different.

With all the recent political surprises it would be foolish to predict anything with great confidence. But it does seem likely that the long era of “Great” Britain is ending and that of “Little England” has commenced.