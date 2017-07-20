A question of loyalties

The Trump administration is at the six-month mark and the President has already made several consequential trips abroad — the latest being last week’s travel to the G-20 meetings in Germany hosted by Chancellor Angela Merkel. The G-20 comprises the 20 most important countries in economic terms. These annual gatherings aren’t usually very exciting, but they are a unique opportunity for the leaders of the world’s most influential countries to consult, converse and get to know one another. For President Trump, after shaky performances at two previous multinational summits (G-7 and NATO), this was a chance to demonstrate that he has what it takes and to assert the traditional central role occupied by an American president.

Trump made a rather surprising decision to visit Poland before heading to Germany. Poland has two interesting characteristics: First, it is deeply anti-Russian and pro-American and, second, the current elected government in Warsaw has demonstrated a brand of nativist, nationalist and even autocratic politics that has generated growing criticism from the European Union. Clearly, the White House political team thought the Poles were their kind of Europeans. The President’s speech fit his audience and included the following lines: “The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive. Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? … Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?” By all accounts these words were largely the President’s own; they were not what he was obligated to say but what he wanted to say.

You might reasonably expect that a President with a dark vision of the West under siege would go to a major meeting hosted by a key Western leader intent on finding common ground to rally support and coordinate policy. Instead we had a bizarre picture of a President as odd-man-out, effectively self-isolated from the ongoing consultations. There are several revealing photos from the G-20 showing Trump, sitting alone at the conference table waiting for a formal meeting to commence while all around him other leaders are engaged in intense conversation. The most important source of that isolation in policy terms was the White House insistence that the urgent reality of climate change — that all the other governments saw — was not a reality at all. But even on issues where other governments were expecting Trump to lead (North Korea, terrorism) there was nothing. On trade, another Trump staple, the big announcement was a Japan-EU pact that leaves U.S. exporters on the outside looking in. The White House announced to great fanfare that the United States expected to negotiate a major trade deal with Britain and made it sound like it could happen tomorrow — until it was noted that negotiations would not even start until Brexit was resolved two years from now. At key junctures, Trump vacated his chair and turned it over to his daughter. If I am another foreign leader, I view that as an insult.

All this is not to suggest Trump did not generate headlines. His first meeting with Vladimir Putin overshadowed everything else. Since Trump insisted that only Secretary of State Tillerson accompany him (no national security advisor, no note taker) it has taken a while to piece together what transpired. We know the meeting lasted far longer than scheduled. Trump began by declaring it was an “honor” to meet the Russian autocrat and all his body language and subsequent comments and tweets suggested a love fest. The Russian press and blogosphere have crowed about Putin’s triumph and how he outshone Trump (“who looked like a schoolboy”).

So what actually came out of the meeting? Here things get really interesting. The issue of Russian interference in the U.S. elections was discussed and Putin firmly declared that Moscow was as innocent as the driven snow. In a follow-up news conference, an almost jovial Putin reported that Trump “agreed” with this blanket denial. In Poland, Trump responded to a question about Russia’s election meddling with the comment “no one knows for sure” whether Russia did anything. Actually, the U.S. intelligence community, the FBI, the Pentagon, the State Department and key members of Congress all do know for sure. The Putin-Trump meeting also produced an endorsement of a Putin proposal that the two countries establish a working group to cooperate on cyber security. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) spoke for many other senators when he referred to this as almost “the dumbest idea I have ever heard.” Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter described the plan as akin to “the guy who robbed your house proposing a working group on burglary.” For Moscow the working group would be a way to penetrate U.S. intelligence secrets.

Meanwhile, two press stories surfaced — one revealing that Donald Trump Jr. had met with a Russian source during the election campaign seeking dirt on Hillary Clinton and the other emanating from U.S. intelligence agencies reporting that Russian spies and hackers are increasingly active in their efforts to map and penetrate the U.S. energy grid, including nuclear facilities. The evident objective is to develop the capability to disable all or part of America’s domestic energy network.

It all adds up to a bizarre picture. The same President who issued a clarion call to defend the West against those who would “subvert” it wants to collaborate closely with the primary source of that subversion.