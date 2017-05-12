A gift from France

May 8 was VE Day, the anniversary of the unconditional Nazi surrender to the Allied powers. That seminal event ended the war in Europe and confirmed the survival of Western civilization in the face of a revanchist barbarism that sought to destroy it. It was fitting that 24 hours earlier French electoral officials announced the results of a presidential election with profound implications for the future of Europe and the West more generally. While not equivalent to victory in World War II, the improbable election of Emmanuel Macron was no small thing.

America’s Founding Fathers created something extraordinary, even miraculous. They produced a political system built on democratic processes, institutions and values. Their creation has been validated for well over two centuries and has sustained by most measures the most successful nation state the world has ever known. But the American experiment cannot thrive — perhaps not even survive — without a community of other democracies that share crucial institutions and values. That is why the United States invested so much to preserve Western Europe against the Soviet threat and worked so hard to nurture new democracies in Asia, Latin America and beyond. With the victorious end to the Cold War, there was good reason to believe that America’s long campaign to implant Western values and institutions around the world was achieving real success. At the heart of that success was the European Union, a truly remarkable effort at supranational institution building knitting Europe together economically, socially, intellectually and politically. Former communist states in Central and Eastern Europe, including the Balkans, clamored to become part of the new union with its free markets, open borders and democratic polities. Even Russia and Turkey, both with long autocratic histories, seemed to be embracing the same vision including membership in the EU.

But a funny thing happened (several things actually) on the way to the political Promised Land. The tender green shoots of democracy in the Muslim Middle East were largely laid waste by a combination of jihadist fanaticism and resurgent autocrats. Democracies in Latin America have proven highly susceptible to an often lethal pathogen — corruption. Democracy in Russia and Turkey came close to taking root, but in both cases that hope was subverted by new autocrats who exploited democratic practices to seize what they wanted — power and control. This has left North America and Europe as the primary bastions of the civilization that the Founding Fathers championed. But even here the foundations have been shaken. The United States elected a President whose devotion to democracy is well-disguised while he exhibits an obvious affinity for dictators. In Europe, populist, nativist and politically intolerant movements have grown rapidly while making the destruction of the EU their signature issue. In its mildest form we have seen the result of this trend in Britain’s decision to leave the EU. Anti-EU parties also have been making serious bids for power in Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, France — and even Germany. Moscow, which seeks the breakup and fragmentation of Europe, has actively fished in troubled waters by bribing susceptible politicians, mounting clandestine cyber campaigns designed to weaken pro-EU officials and using criminal networks to destabilize some of the newer, weaker democracies on the eastern edge of the EU. No surprise; the Kremlin orchestrated a massive cyber attack on the Macron campaign.

Against this fraught backdrop the French presidential election assumed outsized importance. The National Front was avowedly anti-EU and pro-Russian (thanks to Kremlin money). Its leader, Marine Le Pen, was the prototypical nativist demagogue. And her appeal was easy to discern given France’s economic maladies, large poorly assimilated Muslim minority, and recurring terrorist attacks. Today’s France is a dispirited, divided, and politically vulnerable place. Le Pen’s victorious opponent was utterly implausible — a 39-year-old centrist without an established political party who had never held elective office. While Le Pen was exploiting anti-EU sentiment and championing “French culture,” Macron was avowedly and unapologetically pro-European and pro-EU. With the threat of Islamic terrorism on everyone’s minds, he spoke out for an open, inclusive society: “There is no French culture, there is a culture in France and it is diverse.” A more experienced and risk-averse politician would have downplayed his pro-European agenda and catered to French cultural exclusivity. But Macron did not, and in the one televised debate with Le Pen he stuck to his guns while skewering her as “the high priestess of fear.” At his victory rally following the announcement of the final vote count, Macron walked on stage before his cheering supporters to the musical accompaniment of the EU hymn (Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”).

So Europeans — and a great many Americans — have a moment to breathe a little easier. But it is just a moment. In a month, France will hold parliamentary elections that will determine whether Macron (who at this moment has not a single MP) will have the necessary legislative support to actually govern effectively. Beyond that there are the daunting problems that have bedeviled French political life. At the top of the list is a French historical proclivity to burden economic activity with a dense web of laws that stifle entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth. The result has been a national unemployment rate stuck at over 10 percent and youth unemployment at 25 percent. Germany, next door, has overall unemployment at 3.9 percent. But these legal and regulatory constraints all reflect deeply entrenched interests and attitudes. And, lest we forget, the threat of terrorism is not going away.

The odds facing Macron are not favorable. What he has going for him is immense intelligence and the nerves of a second-story man. He will need all of it.