Change can start by looking in the mirror

Dear Editor:

Protest has long been an important part of being an American citizen. The right to protest, and the act of actually doing so, are a few of the things that we take as our inalienable rights. I found witnessing the massive protests that took place nationwide on Jan. 21 to be extremely uplifting. Whatever your opinion of our new leader, you have to appreciate the ability of our citizens to form-up and share their dissent in a peaceable way. There were no pitchforks or torches raised in anger, no tar or feathers used, just free speech, good typography and a whole lot of pink hats.

To those who feel strongly that our republic may be perched on the edge of something terrible, I would urge taking a few simple actions. Of course writing or calling your representatives is paramount, and volunteering for your favorite political movement is important as well. The main way you can effect change, however, is to truly become the agent of it, and to do so from within. Papers are now available in many towns to enter races for selectman, or planning boards or school committees. Someone is going to have to run for governor when Mr. LePage is finished, and we are also going to be voting for a new member of Congress in two years.

It cannot always fall to others to do this work. Being a selectman or on a board can be difficult. Governing will take up your time and requires commitment. While public service is important work, it is well within the capabilities of most of us to do it. If you are unhappy with the way things are headed and the decisions being made, take a look in your mirror and maybe you will find the person to guide us in the right direction.

We are a country (and a state and towns) governed by the people and for the people. What if those people doing the governing were you?

Michael Rossney

Sargentville