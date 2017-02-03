Beware of “alternative facts”

Dear Editor:

Thanks so much for the coverage of the Women’s March. I’m writing to correct one misleading comment about the aerial press photo of Trump’s inauguration mentioned in that article. There were two side-by-side photos widely distributed in the media on inauguration day, one taken at 11:30 a.m. of the crowds at Obama’s 2009 inauguration, and the other at 11:15 a.m. at Trump’s inauguration. The difference was significant, with Obama’s crowds dramatically eclipsing Trump’s. Eric White said the press photo at Trump’s inauguration was taken at 6 a.m., but this is not simply not true. New York Times Washington, D.C., correspondent Binyamin Applebaum took the photo in question at 11:30 a.m., which can be fact-checked. Additionally, the sun hadn’t risen at 6 a.m. and would not rise in Washington, D.C., for nearly an hour and a half. As author Daniel Levitin said, “Understanding that there is a hierarchy of news sources is critical to critical thinking.” Beware “alternative facts.”

Zoe Weil

Surry