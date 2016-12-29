Are you one of us? December 29, 2016 on Letters to the editor, Opinion Dear Editor: A while ago a letter did arrive, in my Box in Blue Hill, Maine, Saying vote for this fine person, your values are the same. She’s one of us, the letter said, a Mainer through and through. Signed by our local story teller, I guessed it must be true. But then I got to thinking, as I often do, who’s them, who’s us? My family was on the Mayflower, but I will never fuss Over whose boat you chose to travel in, and where you furled your sails. Your harbor’s not that big a deal, it’s your voyage and your tale. But by staying in the harbor and never going out past the bay You somehow think that cutting traps is now the new Maine way? A way that doesn’t jibe with Colonel Chamberlain and his crew, Who fought on Little Round Top, to free us from that view. The view that says I’m better, ’cause I was born nearby, Well, I guess the court news in the paper, proves that is just a lie. So in this season of darkness with neighbors you may fight, Let’s stop instead and take example from him who brought us light. Robert Bauer Blue Hill