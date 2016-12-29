Are you one of us?

Dear Editor:

A while ago a letter did arrive, in my Box in Blue Hill, Maine,

Saying vote for this fine person, your values are the same.

She’s one of us, the letter said, a Mainer through and through.

Signed by our local story teller, I guessed it must be true.

But then I got to thinking, as I often do, who’s them, who’s us?

My family was on the Mayflower, but I will never fuss

Over whose boat you chose to travel in, and where you furled your sails.

Your harbor’s not that big a deal, it’s your voyage and your tale.

But by staying in the harbor and never going out past the bay

You somehow think that cutting traps is now the new Maine way?

A way that doesn’t jibe with Colonel Chamberlain and his crew,

Who fought on Little Round Top, to free us from that view.

The view that says I’m better, ’cause I was born nearby,

Well, I guess the court news in the paper, proves that is just a lie.

So in this season of darkness with neighbors you may fight,

Let’s stop instead and take example from him who brought us light.

Robert Bauer

Blue Hill