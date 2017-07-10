America at its best

Dear Editor:

Like more than 100 other Hancock County residents, I recently spent a day in the jury pool for the Maine Superior Court session for July. The process was dignified and aptly handled by the court clerk and effectively overseen by the judge. My hat is off to them and the other members of the court; they did a fantastic job. Yes, there was downtime and a few steps seemed repetitive but, upon reflection, it was a wonderful example of the best our country can be.

“Democracy is participation, as are social responsibility, freedom of expression and social justice, tolerance and mutual understanding — all are inherent in the democratic ideal and constitute its primary colours. Where these are absent, so too is democracy.” — Graham Peebles

Phil Neal

Harborside