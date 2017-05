ELLSWORTH — Certified yoga instructor Carolyn Coe will lead yoga classes on the Ellsworth Public Library lawn on Saturday, June 10, and Saturday, June 17.

The classes will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to the public.

Drop-ins are welcome. Bring your own yoga mat or towel, or practice directly on the grass.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.