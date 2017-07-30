Yard sale set at Sedgwick church

SEDGWICK — North Sedgwick Baptist Church will hold a yard sale on the church lawn on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All kinds of items will be available, and the church’s “Redeemed” clothing closet will be open in the parsonage barn.

Anyone wishing to donate items is asked to call the parsonage at 359-4401 and leave a message.

The church is located at the corner of North Sedgwick Road (Route 172) and Sedgwick Ridge Road, next to the Redemption Center.