Yard, plant sale set in Lamoine

LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts is holding an indoor yard and plant sale on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at the Lamoine-Bayside Grange.

The sale hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is a fundraiser to help Lamoine Community Arts provide a broader range of events for the community.

There will be furniture, household items, small appliances and lots of gently used items as well as, perennials and some house plants available for purchase at the sale.

The Lamoine-Bayside Grange is located at Lamoine Corner on Route 184 (Douglas Highway).