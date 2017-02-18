Writers to speak in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — Two area writers, Todd R. Nelson and Leslee Fiveland, will share their work on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4-6 p.m. at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary in Brooksville.

This event coincides with the monthlong art exhibit of 12 artists at Reversing Falls’ Gallery Within: “The Wisdom of Ordinary Things.”

Nelson is a writer and educator in Penobscot. His 35-year teaching career across the United States, observations of rural life in Maine and parenting the three Nelson children are the subjects of his many books of essays, including “Ten Treasures of Brooksville,” “Restoring the World to its True Dimension” and “Cold Spell.”

Fiveland, a Spanish major and art minor, worked in international trade and later taught Spanish in Bucksport and Surry. She has participated for over 20 years in women’s autobiography writing practice workshops with Mount Desert poet and writer Candice Stover.

For more information, contact Rebecca Poole at 326-0899.