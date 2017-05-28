Wright Center to host workshop

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is hosting a special two-day program titled “Coming into Wholeness,” a special breath, movement and grief support workshop with Paul Weiss and Janice Ronco.

Cancer survivors and cancer patients are welcome to attend sessions on Tuesday, June 6, from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday, June 14, from 1-2:30 p.m.

There is no charge to attend the initial workshop (June 6) or the follow-up event (June 14).

Participants will receive grief support in a group environment and then learn Qi Gong skills of breath and movement to take home and use, in moments of stress, despair or overwhelm.

Call 664-0339 or email [email protected] to reserve a spot.