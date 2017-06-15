World War I talk at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — New York Times bestselling author Kenneth C. Davis will do a presentation about “The hidden history of World War I” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

The program is being co-sponsored by the library, Blue Hill Books and the Blue Hill Historical Society to observe the 100th anniversary of America’s role in “the War to End All Wars.”

Davis is the author of “Don’t Know Much About History,” which spent 35 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

Davis will take audience questions and sign books after his talk. The program is free and open to everyone.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.