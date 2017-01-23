Workshop set at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Alan Wittenberg, a certified music therapist and director of Surry Arts at the Barn, will present an experiential workshop, “The Music within You,” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.

The workshop will feature vocal, rhythmic, melodic and movement activities that spark the creative process, discovery and self-exploration. Participants may bring a percussion instrument of their choice, but instruments will also be provided.

No musical training is required. The class is not about learning to play an instrument, but about expressing oneself.

Wittenberg provides individual and group sessions to clients of all ages at the Surry Music Therapy Center. He also visits and conducts music therapy sessions at schools and universities, nursing homes, hospitals and residential programs throughout the state of Maine.

Space is limited, so advance registration is required. For more information or to register by phone, call the library at 374-5515.