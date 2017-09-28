Workshop set at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library is offering a professional development workshop, “Partners in Leadership: the Executive Director and the Board of Directors,” on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The training is for local nonprofits on the Blue Hill Peninsula and beyond. Each participating organization will be expected to send an executive director and one or more board members. The training will be led by Mike Hyde, who manages federal and state governmental relationships for the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

The cost is $75 per organization for up to four individuals, which includes a dinner of Barncastle pizza, salad and wine.

Participants will learn about the division of responsibilities of executive directors and their boards and how they can effectively work together to further their organization’s mission. The workshop also provides valuable peer networking for area nonprofits.

For more information or to register, check the library’s web calendar located at www.bhpl.net, or call the library at 374-5515.